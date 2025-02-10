Amy Winehouse’s original band to perform with Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra as part of UK tour this year

The Amy Winehouse Band will perform across the country in November and December.

Amy Winehouse’s original band, who performed with her live and played on her records, have announced a UK tour for the end of this year.

The tour kicks off at Liverpool Philharmonic Hall on November 1, where the band will be joined by the Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra.

The Amy Winehouse Band, led by Amy’s long term musical director and bass player Dale Davis, will perform songs from throughout her extraordinary career including ‘Rehab’, ‘Back to Black’ and ‘Valerie’.

Liverpool audiences will get to experience Amy’s music as never before – accompanied by a live symphony orchestra.

On the UK tour, Dale Davis says: “Myself and Amy’s band are so excited to be touring the UK celebrating her music and legacy with you all but this time in the company of some of the country’s greatest symphony orchestras. It’s going to be very special to perform her songs including these new stunning orchestral arrangements.

"The orchestral sound was used on Amy’s recordings but we didn’t ever have the chance to play them this way with her. It will be lovely to do that now.”

Featuring on-screen visuals and unique footage, these shows keep Amy’s musical legacy alive and provide younger fans with the chance to hear these modern classic songs in person for the first time.

The tour will culminate in a particularly poignant performance at the Roundhouse in Camden, Amy’s home, where she made her last public performance in 2011 appearing on stage to perform with her goddaughter, Dionne Bromfield.

Tickets to The Amy Winehouse Band’s UK Tour go on sale this Friday, February 14 via https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/