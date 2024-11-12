Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration comes to Liverpool cinemas, November 16 and 17

By Michelle Thomas
Contributor
Published 12th Nov 2024, 14:52 BST
Updated 12th Nov 2024, 16:12 BST

Journey to the Teatro del Silenzio (Theater of Silence) in Lajatico, a breathtaking natural amphitheater in Tuscany, as Andrea Bocelli returns to his hometown to mark his 30th anniversary with a three-day concert event attended by more than 30,000 guests from around the world.

The homecoming not only honors Bocelli’s illustrious career, but it holds profound significance for him - Teatro del Silenzio is the very place where his love of music first began and where he holds annual concerts paying homage to his Italian roots.

The once-in-a-lifetime concert showcases Bocelli’s beloved and genre-spanning repertoire, alongside captivating duets with an unprecedented cast of global superstars, including Ed Sheeran, Shania Twain, Jon Batiste, Brian May, Sofia Vergara, David Foster & Katharine McPhee, Matteo Bocelli, Sofia Carson, Lauren Daigle, Eros Ramazzotti, and more, as well as special appearances by Kim & Khloe Kardashian. With extraordinary staging, production and visuals, set against a landscape of unparalleled beauty amongst the Tuscan hills, Andrea Bocelli’s sensational career comes to life in a truly unforgettable experience.

Light Cinema New Brighton 16/17 November

Andrea Bocelli and Brian May
Andrea Bocelli and Brian May

Odeon Liverpool One 16/17 November

Odeon Liverpool Switch Island 16/17 November

Showcase Cinema du Lux Liverpool 16/17 November

Cineworld Speke 16/17 November

Vue Southport 16/17 November

