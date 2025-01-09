Anwyl acquires Haydock site earmarked for new homes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Anwyl Homes is drawing up plans for 118 new homes in Haydock after acquiring 11.5 acres of land.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The homebuilder completed a deal in December with Hollins Strategic Land and private landowners to acquire the site, west of Lodge Lane.

The site benefits from outline permission for up to 130 new homes (ref: P/2022/0063/OUP).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Darwin, land director for Anwyl Homes Lancashire, said: “The outline permission established the principle of development on the site and we’re now drawing up our reserved matters application, which we aim to submit to St Helens Council in early 2025. There’s been a lack of new homes built in the Haydock area in recent years so this development will provide much needed new homes in an excellent location.”

Anwyl Homes has acquired 11.5 acres of land in Haydock

Jeremy Boyd, special projects director at HSL, commented: “HSL negotiated planning permission for much needed new homes on this former Green Belt land adding to our ever growing portfolio of successful projects across the country. We are delighted that Anwyl Homes saw the potential to create a high quality development and moved swiftly to purchase the site. HSL will continue to work with other landowners in the north west and elsewhere to add significant value to their landholdings.”

Anwyl plans to build 82 private sale homes, in a choice of three and four-bedroom designs, with 30% of the development (36 homes) set to be affordable housing.

Heating and hot water will be provided by air source heat pumps, plus every home will have electric vehicle charging facilities. The site will benefit from its established green boundaries and will have two new areas of public open space provided on site for residents and locals to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Close to the East Lancashire Road and junction 23 of the M6 motorway, the land acquired by Anwyl is on the edge of an established residential area and lies in the heart of the commuter belt for both Liverpool and Manchester. Residents will benefit from a range of amenities within walking distance with supermarkets, shops, coffee shops, and a gym, plus a choice of “outstanding” and “good” primary and secondary schools within a mile.

Community investment will include funding to improve the footpath along the site frontage, improvement works to three bus stops on Lodge Lane, plus primary and secondary school education contributions.

Subject to planning, work will start on site in autumn 2025, with the first homes due to be released for sale in early 2026.

“This latest acquisition is another excellent addition to our portfolio of upcoming developments for the Lancashire region,” Paul added. “We have recently acquired land at Omega in Warrington where our reserved matters application for 153 properties is expected to be decided in early 2025. Subject to a positive outcome we hope to be on site in spring.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anwyl remains keen to build on this success and are keen to acquire further sites to enable the growth of the business.

Deloitte LLP acted for Anwyl in the Haydock land acquisition, while JMW Solicitors acted for the land promotors and Penningtons Manches Cooper LLP on behalf of the landowners.

Anwyl’s previous developments in the surrounding area include 119 homes at Carr’s Rise in Prescot and 124 homes at Edenhurst Grange at Bowring Park.