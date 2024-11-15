Anyone can become a Womble with the Womble's new community focused initiative

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Since the global impact of the books and a much-loved television series, the Wombles brand is today launching The Wombles Community Charity.

This cause-led charity is calling for community groups to join its #WomblesWanted campaign to mark its official launch. The charity is placing emphasis on the importance of the Wombles to inspire people across the UK to work together with family, friends and neighbours to improve their local environment.

The positive environmental message of the group aims to create the country’s largest grassroots environmental movement, with Official Wombles Groups in every town, village, city and school. The #WomblesWanted campaign is designed to encourage people to join an existing Official Wombles Group, or to create their own group for their local area. From litter picking in the local park and visiting recycling centres, working to reduce water pollution, planting trees, shrubs and wildflowers, to encouraging wildlife, or committing to shopping more sustainably, Official Wombles Group members do all sorts of good for their communities.

Everyone knows the Wombles. The Wombles first appeared in a series of children’s books written by Elizabeth Beresford starting in 1968. Since, they have taken the hearts of families all over the world with their loving charm and care and consideration towards their peers and their local environment and communities.

Over 60 local organisations, recruited as part of a pilot programme, have already registered as Official Womble Groups, involving more than 17,500 dedicated volunteers. The charity expects that hundreds of additional groups will be formed following the #WomblesWanted campaign. As well as community groups, The Wombles intends to engage with schools and educational institutions to further proliferate their positive work and messaging for years to come.

Communities that are interested in joining or forming a group should visit thewomblescommunity.com. Only officially registered groups are allowed to use the word ‘Wombles’ in their group name. The registration process is simple and free and all are welcome and encouraged to join, to better communities, people and the planet.

Great Uncle Bulgaria, The Head of The Wombles, said; "We Wombles have been doing our bit for the environment for over 50 years, but it is now the turn of humans! We want everyone to become Wombles in their communities. Whether your Wombles group is made up of two people or 200 people, every activity counts to make the community a better place. We can all make a difference to our local environment. We urge you, if you believe in keeping our community green and making a difference. Together, we can make small changes that have a big impact—tidying up, recycling, and bringing people together to build a cleaner, kinder world. So get your friends, families and neighbours together and be part of something wonderful.”

As the charity group continues to inspire communities and educate future generations, The Womble’s Community Charity is poised to become a leading force in the UK's environmental movement, proving that small actions can lead to big changes for our planet. By uniting together, with like-minded organisations, individuals and communities, a real change can be made.