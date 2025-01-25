Apollo Care South Wirral Named Best Care Provider of the Year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Apollo Care South Wirral, a family-run homecare provider, has been named Best Care Provider of the Year 2025 as the regional winner for the North of England. Presented by 365 Awards, this well-deserved achievement reflects the dedication of Apollo Care South Wirral's team in delivering compassionate, person-centred care to individuals within their own homes, allowing them to maintain independence and dignity.

Apollo Care South Wirral stood out from the crowd due to the company's unwavering commitment to their clients and their staff. Known for providing a personalised approach to care, the team works closely with clients to ensure they feel empowered and involved in the decisions surrounding their care packages. This approach is a reflection of the company’s mission to place their clients at the heart of everything they do.

Suzanne Janvier, Director of Apollo Care South Wirral, shared her pride in receiving the business award, saying, “We are delighted to be recognised for the work we do. Our focus has always been on providing exceptional care to our clients while also supporting and valuing our staff. This award is a testament to the dedication and compassion of our entire team.”

The 365 Awards judging panel was particularly impressed with the votes cast by both the employees and the families of the individuals Apollo Care South Wirral supports. The heartfelt testimonials from family members praising the company’s dedication to quality care, alongside the positive feedback from the staff themselves, showcased the company's strong values and deep sense of community.

One of the key factors that sets Apollo Care South Wirral apart is their commitment to ensuring their staff feel valued in their roles. By becoming a living wage employer, Apollo Care South Wirral has fostered an environment where employees are appreciated, respected and supported. This, in turn, enables the staff to provide the highest standard of care to clients, further enhancing the company’s reputation in the care sector.

As a family-run business, Apollo Care South Wirral is deeply invested in its local community and has built a strong reputation for its compassionate approach to care. By winning the "Best Care Provider of the Year 2025" award, the company has further cemented its position as a leader in the homecare sector, setting a standard for other providers to follow.

The award serves as a recognition not just of the company’s achievements, but of the difference they make in the lives of those they care for. With a focus on empowering clients and supporting staff, Apollo Care South Wirral continues to demonstrate that exceptional care goes beyond meeting needs - it involves creating a nurturing, supportive environment for everyone involved.

