Apprentice carpenter from Liverpool makes it through to Screwfix Trade Apprentice semi-finals

Aspiring carpenter, Anthony Fallon, 17, from Liverpool is in with a chance of winning Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2025 after being selected from more than 2,000 applications to compete in this year’s semi-final.

Anthony, who is studying Level 2 Site Carpentry and Joinery at Hugh Baird College, will now compete against 31 other semi-finalists from the UK and Ireland, who are currently completing apprenticeships across various construction trades. The semi-final stage will see them face a tough interview with Screwfix before finding out if they have made the final.

Just ten will be selected to compete for the title of Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2025 at the two-day final of the competition in May.

Not only will the winner receive a prize bundle of technology, training and tools worth £10,000, but their college will also receive £2,000 worth of Screwfix vouchers to spend on workshop equipment, helping to upskill tomorrow’s trade professionals.

Anthony Fallon

Anthony said: “I’m excited to have been shortlisted and I’m proud to be representing Liverpool in this national award. Every morning, I wake up eager to put on my work gear and get stuck in – rain or shine. Working on people’s homes means shaping spaces that hold memories for generations, and that’s an honour I don’t take lightly. Since childhood, I’ve dreamed of being in the trade, and now as an apprentice, I want to inspire others to follow the same path.

“I really hope my passion and dedication to the trade will come through in my interview, as to be selected to compete in the final of the competition would be an incredible opportunity. If was lucky enough to win Screwfix Trade Apprentice it would give me the chance to show young people – especially those from working-class backgrounds like mine – that a trade can offer a true sense of belonging, purpose, and a future worth building.”

Jack Wallace, Marketing Director for Screwfix, says: “Screwfix Trade Apprentice is a fantastic way to recognise the hard work and dedication of today’s apprentices who are undertaking intensive on-the-job training and qualifications to create tomorrow’s workforce of skilled tradespeople.

“This competition highlights how vital apprenticeships are in addressing the current skills shortage. We are committed to championing trade apprentices, the colleges that teach them and the employers that nurture them.

“Every year we are consistently amazed by the applications from trade apprentices across the UK and Ireland who are passionate, dedicated and committed to excelling in their chosen trade. To make it through to the semi-finals is a fantastic achievement. I wish this year’s semi-finalists the very best of luck in making it to the final.”

To find out more about the Screwfix Trade Apprentice competition, please visit https://www.screwfix.com/landingpage/tradeapprentice