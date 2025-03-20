April 'fools' coming to Wirral as venue's comedy expansion continues

A Wirral venue’s expansion into the world of comedy is to continue next month after the roaring success of its previous laughter-filled nights.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thornton Hough Village Club & Barhas confirmed that on Friday, April 11 it will host another rib-tickling night featuring an MC and three great acts from the comedy scene after its debut year hosting the comedy nights in 2024 and a triumphant return on Valentine’s Day.

Headlining the April night is Steve Hall, an Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee, who has supported Frank Skinner and written for 12 series of Russell Howard’s television shows, supported Russell across numerous tours including several times at the Liverpool Echo Arena, and was the first ever guest stand-up on Russell Howard’s Good News.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was one third of beloved sketch idiots We Are Klang alongside Greg Davies and Marek Larwood. Providing support on the night will be Freddie Farrell and Oliver Bowler.

Comedy nights at Thornton Hough Village Club have proved a big hit with audiences

The comedy nights are the brainchild of Dean Boodaghians-Nolan, an actor who lives in the village as part of his passion to ensure the community he loves has a wide-range of entertainment options in a venue that is already renowned for attracting brilliant performers for its live music nights.

Dean, whose acting CV includes Disney’s new Snow White movie and House of the Dragon said: “The venue is a brilliant music venue but it is now taking the comedy scene by storm with audiences lapping up hilarious pro UK circuit comedians. Tickets always sell fast as we’re not a massive venue so get yours while you can.”

The show will be hosted by quick-fire gag merchant Ben Turner, a World One Liner Championship and Comedy Cellar Yorkshire New Act of the Year finalist

More details and tickets can be found here.

Headliner Steve Hall is an award-winning comedian who has supported Russell Howard and Frank Skinner

Further comedy nights are scheduled to take place on Friday June 13, Friday September 12 and Friday November 14– headlined byP eter Brush, Lovdev Barpaga and Kate Martin respectively - details here.