Are You Ready for the Green Revolution? Students Step Up for Sustainability and Green Careers

Students at the University of Liverpool and Myerscough College are proving that the future is green as they get stuck into sustainability and explore exciting careers in the waste and recycling sector with SUEZ recycling and recovery UK.

At the University of Liverpool’s Sustainability Week, students and staff joined forces to tackle waste, recycling, and the upcoming Simpler Recycling legislation. With the university working towards a 50% reduction in general waste, the event showcased how small changes can have a big impact on campus sustainability.

Sam Hay , Waste and Recycling Officer at the University of Liverpool, said: “Our annual sustainability week is a brilliant opportunity for us to engage our students in all things sustainable, including waste. Having representatives from SUEZ in attendance, discussing what happens to our waste once it leaves site, and offering advice on how to reduce waste is great and always well received by our students.

“Not only did we get a fantastic response from students coming to speak to us about recycling and our waste reduction progress so far, but we also had some students that were keen to discuss the waste industry and were asking for advice on how to get into it after completing their studies.”

SUEZ recycling and recovery UK at their stall for Sustainability Week at the University of Liverpool.

Meanwhile, at Myerscough College’s Careers Showcase, students discovered the hidden opportunities within the green economy. From waste management to resource recovery, the event highlighted the growing demand for green jobs and the transferable skills that can lead to a career in sustainability.

Kelly Smith, Account Manager at SUEZ said: "It’s incredible to see so many young people interested in careers that make a real, lasting difference to the environment. Working in the waste and recycling sector is more than just a job—it’s a chance to contribute to a cleaner, greener future and be part of the solution to some of the biggest environmental challenges we face.

"The waste industry is changing fast, and we need the next generation to drive that change. The students we met are ready to step up and be part of the green revolution.”

With sustainability climbing the agenda, the message was clear: the future is green, and the time to get involved is now.