Army of volunteers celebrated for free time given to support Merseyside community

The Salvation Army is celebrating the Liverpool community spirit thanks to the support it receives throughout the year from an army of volunteers.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thanking its team of 60 volunteers with a special celebration garden party, The Salvation Army’s Strawberry Field site in Woolton, on Beaconsfield Road, has praised the support it receives and the time that people give freely to the church and charity throughout the year ensuring that its vital services to people accessing the centre can continue.

The Salvation Army hosts a variety of services at Strawberry Field including a café, tranquil gardens, an exhibition centre dedicated to its work as a children’s home in the 1930’s until its closure in 2005 and the location that was immortalised by John Lennon in The Beatles' hit, ‘Strawberry Fields Forever’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centre also runs Steps to Work, a programme that empowers young adults with learning difficulties, who are neurodivergent or have barriers, get into paid work and volunteers play a big part across all the areas of The Salvation Army’s work at Strawberry Field.

The Salvation Army's volunteer team at Strawberry Field were celebrated with a garden party of thanks

Gavin Cliffe, volunteer development co-ordinator at Strawberry Field said: “We wanted to give something back to our volunteers and show our appreciation for the time that they all give to support us in our work, and we felt a garden party celebration of thanks was the perfect opportunity.

“The work that we do at Strawberry Field simply wouldn’t be able to happen without the volunteers giving up their time to help others and we hope it also gives value and purpose to their own lives. Friendships, new hobbies and communities can be formed through volunteering, it is a wonderful thing to do and wonderful to be a part of. Each and every one of our volunteers is valued and their hard work does not go unnoticed.”

For anyone looking to volunteer at Strawberry Field, information can be found by visiting www.strawberryfield.salvationarmy.org.uk/volunteer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For anyone looking to join the Steps to Volunteer course, the next cohort starts in September and applications can be made by visiting www.strawberryfield.salvationarmy.org.uk/apply-steps-volunteer.

For more information about Strawberry Field, and to donate to the work it does with vulnerable young adults with barriers to employment, please visit www.strawberryfield.salvationarmy.org.uk/