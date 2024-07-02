Arriva Merseyside nominated in Liverpool Chamber of Commerce Awards
The bus operator has made it to the finalists’ shortlist for Business of the Year (30+ employees).
Liverpool Chamber’s Innovation in Business Awards 2024 shine a light on the businesses that contribute to the Merseyside economy.
Arriva Merseyside operates more than 500 vehicles, employing in excess of 1,500 colleagues, who work together in making sure more than 1.5 million passenger journeys are delivered.
The largest bus operator in the region, Arriva successfully launched a safety campaign last year called Stop and Stay. It focused on stopping children being involved in collisions after getting off buses and was well-received by local schools.
People can vote for Arriva Merseyside to win Liverpool Chamber’s Innovation in Business Awards 2024. The winners will be judged based on a 25% public vote and a 75% judging panel.
Area director for Arriva North West Richard Hoare said: “It’s great to see the hard work of all our colleagues at Arriva Merseyside recognised externally by this shortlist.
“Being nominated is a real honour and speaks volumes about the dedication of the whole team.
“Let’s hope we can do really well on the night.”
Voting is open now and closes on August 2. The link to vote can be found here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/W5BZSVV
The winners will be announced at a ceremony at Liverpool’s St George’s Hall on Thursday, October 24, 2024.
