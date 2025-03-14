Arriva’s getting ready to bus football fans to Everton’s new stadium

Bus operator Arriva is launching new bus services connecting fans to Everton FC’s new stadium.

The new routes, which will serve the football club’s home at Bramley-Moore Dock, will transport fans to the 52,800 capacity stadium.

To kick it off, the services will be available for a test event on March 23, where fans can watch the Everton Under-21s friendly at Bramley-Moore Dock.

The 929 and 939 routes will offer frequent, reliable transport for Everton supporters for the 2025/26 Premier League season, ensuring a smooth and convenient journey to matchdays.

Both services will run with frequent departures, starting 3.5 hours before kick-off, so fans have plenty of time to get to the stadium. The last buses for both routes will depart 30 minutes before kick-off.

After the final whistle, both services will remain available to fans with pick-ups running up to 2.5 hours post-match. The buses will stop at designated drop-off and pick-up points near the stadium.

The 929 and 939 services are designed to accommodate large volumes of passengers and provide a hassle-free travel experience for supporters.

Head of commercial for Arriva North West Adam Marshall said: “We have been working with the Everton Football club and colleagues in the Liverpool City Region combined authority to provide high frequency services to the new stadium and the new 929 and 939 will provide Everton fans with a direct, value-for-money and reliable journey to the new stadium from Liverpool One and Bootle.

"The first test event went successfully, it was pleasing to see so many customers using the services on the first day. Given this success we are already planning frequency increases with additional buses operating on the next event”

In addition to this, Arriva’s L1 shuttle service will also help ease congestion and encourage fans to leave their cars behind.

Key details of the service:

929 Service (Outbound): Departs from Liverpool ONE (Stand 4) – Everton Stadium

939 Service (Outbound): Departs from Bootle Bus Station (Stand 4) – Everton Stadium (operating in partnership with Stagecoach)

Further information, including detailed timetables and drop-off points are available here: Bus services to Everton Stadium - Bramley-Moore Dock | Arriva Bus UK