Asmodee presents its Easter essentials games selection to Liverpool: Perfect companions for all your adventures!

Asmodee, the UK’s leading distributor of board, tabletop, and trading card games, is here to make your Easter Holidays unforgettable with a handpicked selection of family games that promise endless fun over the holidays, whatever your age! Whether you’re soaking up the sun, hitting the road for a cross-country road trip, or simply chilling in your garden with friends and family, these games are the secret sauce to the Easter holidays being filled with laughter, excitement, and memories.

The Top 5 are…..

Piles!

A fast-paced free-for-all with no turns and no time to waste. Don't fold under pressure. Only the best with the mess will win this race. If you enjoy fun, classic games like Speed and Spoons then you'll love this easy to learn family game.

In Piles! you can play up to 8 players or even face off 1-on-1 for a fun two-player experience. You'll be matching sets of clothing by swapping cards through a universal discard pile. Average playtime is under 10 minutes making the game highly replayable and addicting. This portable card game is ideal for any occasion.

Catan

Embark on a quest to settle the Isle of Catan! Guide your settlers to victory by clever trading and cunning development. Use resource combinations - grain, wool, ore, brick, and lumber - to buy handy development cards and build roads, settlements and cities. Acquire your resources through trades, cards, or lucky dice (even outside your turn).

Points are gained by building settlements, cities and long roads which can become populated with armies. Certain development cards also award these victory points. The winner is the player who reaches 10 points first, announces their total and claims the win.

Just One

A party game of creative word association! Every round, each player secretly writes a one-word clue to the mystery word on one player's card, then that player will guess the mystery word. The twist: if two or more players write down the same clue, it can't be shown to the guesser!

Just One is a cooperative party game in which you play together to discover as many mystery words as possible. Find the best clue to help your teammate. Be unique, as all identical clues will be cancelled!

A complete game is played over 13 cards. The goal is to get a score as close to 13 as possible. In case of a right answer, the players score 1 point. In case of wrong answer, they lose the current card as well as the top card of the deck. Thus losing 2 points. In case of lack of answer, the players only lose the current card, and therefore only 1 point.

The Sock Game

Thirty unusual objects are hidden inside a giant sock. Using only your sense of touch, can you retrieve the right one in time? Spin the spinner to choose an item then race your hand into the sock to find it before your opponent.

Either split into two teams and each play each other and keep score.​ Or you can compete in a sock race where the sock is passed down along a line of players - the fastest team to find all the pieces wins!Make the sock game unique to your family. There are 4 blank spaces on the spinner board where you can write in the names of your own objects. Chuck them in the socks and off you go!

Dobble Connect

Dobble is the smash-hit game of fast reactions and perception that anyone can learn in an instant! A speedy observation game where players race to match the identical symbol between cards. Reliant on a sharp eye and quick reflexes, Dobble creates excitement for children and adults alike while keeping every player involved in the action.

With increased complexity and modern graphics featuring lifestyle items, Dobble Connect appeals to teens and adults who love Classic Dobble and want to continue the fun with their family and friends.

Dobble Connect is the ultimate reflex game! Be the fastest team to connect 4 cards in your colour, in a row. To line up new cards, name the only common symbol between the card in your hand and those already laid down. Everyone plays at the same time, so watch out for the other teams and block them with your cards before they do.