Avenue HQ and Bread Records announce line-up for Hot-Desk Live

By Maariyah Fulat
Contributor
Published 21st Aug 2024, 15:39 BST
Avenue HQ is thrilled to announce the highly-anticipated line-up for rescheduled ‘Hot-Desk Live’, a unique and intimate session of acoustic music. Headlined by the BBC Introducing band SCATTERCHILD, this eclectic showcase of local talent will also feature Karen Turley, lead singer of Motel Sundown, alongside solo artists Georgia Johnson and michael webster.

This special event, organised with independent, Northern-based record label, Bread Records, will take place at Avenue HQ Mann Island on Thursday 22nd August, from 6pm.

Event Details:

  • Date: Thursday 22nd August, 2024

  • Location: Avenue HQ Mann Island, Liverpool

  • Time: 6pm-9pm

Headline Act: SCATTERCHILD

SCATTERCHILD is a Manchester-based, indie-rock project led by Jay Plent. Known for their electrifying stage presence, innovative sound and cinematic music videos, SCATTERCHILD have made waves across the UK and garnered a dedicated following. Attendees can expect an unforgettable performance, with vocals reminiscent of David Bowie and instrumentation inspired by The Strokes and early Radiohead.

Special Performance by Karen Turley

Karen Turley, lead singer of the Americana trio, Motel Sundown, is an Irish singer-songwriter currently based in Liverpool. Karen has taken her heartfelt songwriting across the world, including the legendary Bluebird Cafe. With a lifelong passion for roots-inspired music and inspiration from the likes of Johnny Cash and Fleetwood Mac, Karen’s solo performance is set to captive Hot-Desk Live with her soulful voice and mix of country and folk influences.

Featuring Georgia Johnson and michael webster

Characterised as the scouser Phoebe Bridgers, Georgia Johnson will showcase her indie-pop lyrics, alongside Bread Records’ very own, michael webster. Hailing from the North-West, michael webster’s introspective lyrics and melodic compositions have made him a favourite among local music lovers.

The event promises an unforgettable evening of live music, bringing together a diverse community of professionals, creatives and music enthusiasts.

Sarah Kelly, Workspace Director said:

“We’re so excited to partner with Bread Records for this event. ‘Hot-Desk Live’ is our unique way of fostering a sense of community and creativity among our members and the wider Liverpool community.”

Limited tickets are available. Click here to book now.

About Avenue HQ:

Avenue HQ is a forward-thinking coworking and office space provider that offers an innovative and supportive environment for businesses, entrepreneurs and freelancers to thrive. With a wide range of flexible workspaces, serviced offices and meeting rooms available across the Liverpool City Region, Avenue HQ is designed to foster collaboration, growth and productivity.

About Bread Records:

Bread Records is an independent record label based in the North of England, dedicated to discovering and promoting exceptional musical talent. With a focus on authenticity and creativity, Bread Records supports artists in sharing their music with a wider audience.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Maariyah Fulat

Marketing Manager

Avenue HQ

[email protected]

