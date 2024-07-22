Avenue HQ announces a new intimate acoustic music session

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Avenue HQ is thrilled to announce ‘Hot-Desk Live’, a unique and intimate session of acoustic music live from Avenue HQ’s coworking space. This special event, organised with independent, northern-based record label, Bread Records, will take place at Avenue HQ Mann Island on International Coworking Day (9th August).Event Details:Date: Friday 9th August, 2024Location: Avenue HQ Mann Island, LiverpoolTime: 5pm-9pm

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Hot-Desk Live’’ is set to transform Avenue HQ’s coworking space into a cosy, music-infused environment where creativity and collaboration can flourish. This event promises to be an evening of live acoustic performances, bringing together a community of professionals and music enthusiasts. Attendees will experience the joy of live music while networking with like-minded individuals in a relaxed environment.

Sarah Kelly, Workspace Director said:

“We’re so excited to partner with Bread Records for this event. International Coworking Day is about celebrating the spirit of coworking, something that we always champion at Avenue HQ. ‘Hot-Desk Live’ is our unique way of fostering a sense of community and creativity among our members and the wider Liverpool community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hot-Desk Live: an intimate session of acoustic music, live from coworking at Avenue HQ.

Join Avenue HQ and Bread Records at Avenue HQ Mann Island on August 9th for Hot-Desk Live and be part of a coworking celebration like no other. Limited tickets are available. Click here to book now.

About Avenue HQ:

Avenue HQ is a forward-thinking coworking and office space provider that offers an innovative and supportive environment for businesses, entrepreneurs and freelancers to thrive. With a wide range of flexible workspaces, serviced offices and meeting rooms available across the Liverpool City Region, Avenue HQ is designed to foster collaboration, growth and productivity.

About Bread Records:

Bread Records is an independent record label based in the North of England, dedicated to discovering and promoting exceptional musical talent. With a focus on authenticity and creativity, Bread Records supports artists in sharing their music with a wider audience.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Maariyah Fulat

Marketing Manager

Avenue HQ

Follow us on social media:

LinkedIn: Avenue HQ

Instagram: @avenue_hq

Facebook: Avenue HQ

X (Twitter): @avenuehq

TikTok: @avenue_hq

To find out more about Avenue HQ, visit avenue-hq.com.