Avenue HQ announces a new intimate acoustic music session
‘Hot-Desk Live’’ is set to transform Avenue HQ’s coworking space into a cosy, music-infused environment where creativity and collaboration can flourish. This event promises to be an evening of live acoustic performances, bringing together a community of professionals and music enthusiasts. Attendees will experience the joy of live music while networking with like-minded individuals in a relaxed environment.
Sarah Kelly, Workspace Director said:
“We’re so excited to partner with Bread Records for this event. International Coworking Day is about celebrating the spirit of coworking, something that we always champion at Avenue HQ. ‘Hot-Desk Live’ is our unique way of fostering a sense of community and creativity among our members and the wider Liverpool community.”
Join Avenue HQ and Bread Records at Avenue HQ Mann Island on August 9th for Hot-Desk Live and be part of a coworking celebration like no other. Limited tickets are available. Click here to book now.
About Avenue HQ:
Avenue HQ is a forward-thinking coworking and office space provider that offers an innovative and supportive environment for businesses, entrepreneurs and freelancers to thrive. With a wide range of flexible workspaces, serviced offices and meeting rooms available across the Liverpool City Region, Avenue HQ is designed to foster collaboration, growth and productivity.
About Bread Records:
Bread Records is an independent record label based in the North of England, dedicated to discovering and promoting exceptional musical talent. With a focus on authenticity and creativity, Bread Records supports artists in sharing their music with a wider audience.
For media enquiries, please contact:
Maariyah Fulat
Marketing Manager
Avenue HQ
