Award-winning site manager makes it eight in a row

A site manager has scooped an eighth consecutive “Quality Award” from the National Home Building Council (NHBC).

Ian Palmer, 37, from Birkenhead, won the prestigious Pride in the Job accolade for leading Anwyl Homes’ construction team at The Oaks at Rossbank in Ellesmere Port.

One of just 450 winners from around 8,200 entrants across the UK, the award puts Ian in the top 5% of site managers nationally.

Ian said: “I’m over the moon to win again. Even though it’s the eighth year running, it’s still just as satisfying and encouraging as the first award. It gets harder to win every year but we’ve got a way of doing things on site and a level we strive to achieve. I’m really lucky to work with a team who are equally committed to high standards.”

Award-winning Anwyl site manager Ian Palmer. Picture: Anwyl Homes

All homes at The Oaks, off Rossbank Road, have now sold. There are just seven homes out of a total of 260 across the two phases to be completed before, Ian moves to head up the site team at Anwyl’s new venture in Bebington.

He added: “I’m looking forward to starting work at Lottie Gardens. It’s a new challenge for me and the team. It’s great to sign off at The Oaks with this award.”

After starting his career as a crane operator, Ian joined Anwyl as an assistant site manager 11 years ago. He was promoted to a site management role in 2016. In his nine years as a site manager he has won eight NHBC Pride in the Job Quality awards, as well as a Seal of Excellence in 2017 and a Regional Award for Wales in 2020.

Now in its 45th year and widely considered the ‘Oscars’ of the housebuilding industry, Pride in the Job celebrates site managers’ dedication to raising standards in house building, showcasing best practice and rewarding excellence.

Judging is rigorous, with assessment across six key areas: consistency, attention to detail, leadership, interpretation of drawings and specifications, technical expertise and health and safety.

Iain Murray, construction director for Anwyl Homes Cheshire and North Wales, said: “It’s a huge achievement for Ian to win an eighth consecutive award and reflects the high standards he has set on site. Under Ian’s stewardship, the team at The Oaks at Rossbank has consistently delivered high-quality homes and we’re delighted that he will soon be taking the reins at Lottie Gardens.”

Steve Wood, CEO at NHBC, said: “Congratulations to all the winners. They have demonstrated the dedication, passion and leadership skills necessary to deliver new homes to exacting construction quality standards.

“Thousands of outstanding site managers have made their mark on the industry in the 45 years Pride in the Job has been running. This continued focus on excellence is vital to support the Government’s 1.5 million new homes target and to ensure that all housing is built to the quality owners and occupiers should expect.”

The Quality Award winners will now go on to compete for Seal of Excellence and Regional Awards in the autumn, with the national Supreme Award winners unveiled in January 2026.