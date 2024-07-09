Back to the Baltic - The Night Market UK returns to Liverpool
and live on Freeview channel 276
Nestled in the heart of Content Liverpool’s spacious interior, you will find over 60 stellar small businesses, artisans and artists ready to dazzle you with their locally crafted goodies. Shopping small never looked so cool.
We are very excited to welcome DJ Clara B, who promise to pour killer tracks into your ears all night long, leaving the fillers – of the tasty kind – to our fantastic Street Food vendors. As a bonus, we are bringing even more Street Food options to tickle your tastebuds. So, what better way to spend a summer evening than with a little shopping, bopping, and scoffing? See you there!
Becc Sanderson, The Night Market UK Founder and Creative Director said “We’re excited to bring The Night Market UK back to Liverpool. It’s clear that the Baltic Triangle is an area packed with creative talent, and we can’t wait to bring a richly diverse selection of traders together under one roof, for one night only, encouraging visitors to shop small and create community connections. We’ll be welcoming some of our favourite artists and creators including Romeo and Juliet's Boutique, Urban Botany UK, Apothecary Of Flames, Georgie Mac and Lock Vintage. Here’s to another roaring success! “
Baltic Triangle is a dynamic and integral part of Liverpool that embodies the city's cultural and creative landscape. By night there’s an edgy vibe, with transformed industrial warehouses offering live music, art exhibitions, and events. This trendy district attracts hip locals and tourists alike.
Market trader Megan Towndrow, creator at Dapper Alice added “As a trader, I've been with the Night Market since their beginnings in Glasgow in 2019 and have grown to enjoy the event so much, I now trade with them all over the UK. I love the sense of community amongst the traders and the like-minded & supportive customers it attracts.
Thoughtfully curated by the organisers, it's always a unique, different and fun experience for its patrons. Its traders too! I've met a lovely network of fellow makers here, made many friends and have thoroughly enjoyed immersing myself in the vibrant communities of the cities they inhabit.”
Becc Sanderson added "TNMUK is an Event with a capital E, a celebration of local small business talent! Every inch of our events is curated, from stalls to food to DJs, and our intention is to create not just a fabulous marketplace but a brilliant night out you plan with family and friends. At the very centre of our ethos is community and connection, so furthering our partnership with Content Liverpool in the heart of the Baltic Triangle feels like a perfect fit."
Welcoming friends and families of all ages, this one-of-a-kind experience is not to be missed. The team are taking over the whole space so you can kick off the weekend in style. For the foodies amongst you, why not take a wander around the street food vendors and grab a drink at the bar. There promises to be something to suit every taste.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.