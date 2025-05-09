Bag yourself a new home and £18,600 by 30th June in Maghull
Countryside Homes is offering a four-bedroom detached home and a financial boost of £18,600 to those ready to move before 30th June at Eastbrook Village.
The Dunham house type is currently available for £372,000 and features over £3,300 in upgrades. The modern design boasts a top-storey fully private master suite, three additional well-proportioned bedrooms and an open-plan kitchen/dining room.
The £18,600 financial boost is on offer alongside the home purchase and can be used in any way the homebuyer chooses. It’s a chance to cover stamp duty fees, supplement the deposit or contribute to monthly mortgage payments.*
Eastbrook Village is a growing development that brings Countryside’s signature design quality and superior specification to Maghull. It offers a collection of three and four-bedroom homes with prices starting from £315,000.
Zac Worthington, Sales and Marketing Director at Vistry Merseyside and Cheshire West commented: “Moving into your dream home could be much quicker than you think. There is a common misconception that buying a new build home can be a lengthy process, but in reality, it can often have a super quick turnaround. If you’re on the hunt for a four-bedroom detached property, you could be enjoying this home at Eastbrook Village before 30th June. And don’t worry if you’ve got a property to sell, Smooth Move, our assisted sale solution or Home Exchange could take that problem off your hands.”
Margaret, a Countryside Homes customer whose sale took just 10 days with Smooth Move, commented: “The team got in touch and told me they had researched the best estate agents in my area. We first spoke on 5th August and I had sold my home by 15th August. The process was so easy, in fact, I only had to sign forms.”
Find out more about the properties available at Eastbrook Village, here: https://www.countrysidehomes.com/developments/merseyside/eastbrook-village-maghull
*T&Cs apply, the 5% financial boost is available on selected plots only.