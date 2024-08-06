Barrie's month-long cycle challenge after losing brother to incurable brain tumour

A Liverpool man is gearing up to take on a charity cycle challenge less than a month after losing his brother to an aggressive brain tumour. Barrie Holmes, from Childwall, is taking part in the Brain Tumour Research charity’s Cycle 274 Miles in August challenge. It’s in memory of his brother, David Holmes, who passed away on 7 July 2024.

David from Prescot, was diagnosed with a glioblastoma (GBM) in February this year, after first experiencing symptoms on his way to watch his beloved Liverpool FC playing at Anfield.

Barrie said: “David was driving a group of friends when he stopped suddenly half-way across a junction. Seconds later he came round and remembered where he was going and what he was doing.

“After the match, my sister-in-law Kathy insisted they should get to the bottom of it and as they couldn’t get a GP appointment, they went to Whiston Hospital where a scan revealed that David had a grade 4 brain tumour.”

Barrie Holmes taking on Cycle 274 in August

Tragically, father-of-three David was told that his brain cancer was terminal and inoperable, and there was no treatment they could offer him.

As the tumour took hold, David started to deteriorate, with his speech becoming affected as well as his memory. Eventually he couldn’t stand unaided and became paralysed down his right side and bedridden. The family organised for carers to come to the house four times a day and David had a bed downstairs.

Dad to John, Kerry and Jacqueline, David died just a month after his 75th birthday when a big party was held at his home on the day Liverpool was playing Tottenham Hotspur.

Barrie said: “Although many of our family and friends had season tickets, they chose to go to the party and watch the match on TV with David. It’s something I’ll always remember.”

David passed away on 7 July 2024

“I spent time with him just the day before he passed away, when he had his eyes closed and his breathing was very slow. He squeezed my hand from time to time as I talked to him, so I know he was listening and knew I was there.”

Barrie is a keen cyclist who has completed the 50-mile Liverpool Chester Liverpool Bike Ride on a number of occasions and supports Cycling Projects – Wheels for All which brings cycling to disabled people. He plans to pedal around 30 miles at a time to complete his Cycle 274 Miles challenge for Brain Tumour Research, mostly along the Trans Pennine Trail cycle route.

“These days, you don’t expect people to be diagnosed with cancer and told there is no cure. David was always healthy and fit – he didn’t smoke or drink too much. I’m cycling to help improve outcomes for brain tumour patients and bring hope to families in the future faced with a brain tumour diagnosis,” said Barrie.

Now in its fourth year, Cycle 274 Miles in August is a great challenge which participants can tailor to suit them and complete at their own pace.

David with wife Kathy

They can cycle the same distance every day or complete different distances, heading outdoors for a ride or cycling on a static bike at home or in the gym. To sign up, visit www.braintumourresearch.org/pages/fundraise-cycle-274

Just 12% of those diagnosed with a brain tumour survive beyond five years compared with an average of 54% across all cancers, yet, just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease since records began in 2002. For patients diagnosed with GBM, just 25% survive more than one year and 5% more than five years.

Ashley McWilliams, community development manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: “We offer sincere condolences to David’s family on his tragic loss. It’s a stark reminder of the indiscriminate nature of brain tumours which can affect anyone at any time.

We’re really grateful to Barrie for his support in David’s memory. The money he raises is helping us in our mission to improve treatment options for patients and, ultimately, find a cure.”

David's children Kerry, John & Jacqueline and his grandchildren Luke & Robyn

Brain Tumour Research funds sustainable research at dedicated centres in the UK. It also campaigns for the Government and larger cancer charities to invest more in research into brain tumours in order to speed up new treatments for patients and, ultimately, to find a cure. The charity is the driving force behind the call for a national annual spend of £35 million in order to improve survival rates and patient outcomes in line with other cancers such as breast cancer and leukaemia.

To donate to Barrie’s fundraising go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Barrie1720046114454