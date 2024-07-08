Barry Steele's award winning Roy Orbison Story returns to The Floral Pavilion with a stellar line up

By Lynne SteeleContributor
Published 8th Jul 2024, 09:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The Floral Pavilion 26 July - Selling fast “True Identikit brilliance” The Stage “Spinetingling” What’s good to do “Unbelievable and effortless” Ipswich star “Incredible” North West EndWith Special guest tributes to Buddy Holly and Jerry Lee Lewis

Direct from the West Ends Adelphi theatre, The Roy Orbison story takes you on a musical journey celebrating the rock n roll hall of fame and 6-time grammy award winning “Big O” and the the collective genius of The Traveling Wilburys. Critics have described Barry Steeles performance as the American singer, songwriter, and musician as […]Direct from the West Ends Adelphi theatre, The Roy Orbison story takes you on a musical journey celebrating the rock n roll hall of fame and 6-time grammy award winning “Big O” and the the collective genius of The Traveling Wilburys.

Critics have described Barry Steeles performance as the American singer, songwriter, and musician as “Incredible” (North West End) “spinetingling” (what’s good to do.) The Stage said the show was “True, Identikit Brilliance”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Backed by a fabulous 5-piece band, you’ll be taken from the rockabilly Sun Record years right through to the Traveling Wilburys era. featuring all the Classic hits including Pretty woman, Crying, I drove all night, you got It, Only the Lonely, In Dreams, California Blue and many more…

Orbison's music, like the man himself, has been described as timeless, so join us and relive the operatic magic of the man they nicknamed “The Caruso of Rock"

https://bit.ly/FloralPavilionBooking

Related topics:Ipswich

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.