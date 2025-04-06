BBC's Paul Martin hoping to uncover hidden maritime gems and antiques on visit to Liverpool this week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool is set to welcome the British Titanic Society’s annual convention next Saturday (12th April), marking the 113th anniversary of the Titanic’s tragic sinking. A key highlight of this prestigious event will be a maritime memorabilia valuation session featuring renowned auctioneer and television personality Paul Martin, best known for his role as the lead presenter on BBC’s ‘Flog It’.

The convention, held at the historic Adelphi Hotel from Friday, 11th April, to Sunday, 13th April, will bring together Titanic historians, enthusiasts, and relatives of those connected to the legendary liner. The Adelphi, an iconic location tied to Liverpool’s rich maritime heritage, was once a departure and arrival point for ocean liner passengers, just like those who set sail on Titanic.

Paul Martin will take centre stage on Saturday, 12th April, from 11am to 3:30pm in the hotel’s Derby Suite, alongside world-renowned Titanic artefact valuer Andrew Aldridge. Together, they will provide expert assessments of historical maritime items, giving attendees the chance to uncover hidden treasures and gain insight into their true value.

TV's Paul Martin hopes to discover hidden maritime treasures which may be hidden in lofts and attics across the city.

The Henry Aldridge & Son Auction House, where Andrew Aldridge is based, has facilitated record-breaking sales of Titanic artefacts. These include the famous Wallace Hartley Violin, which sold for £1.1 million, and a gold pocket watch given to the captain who rescued over 700 Titanic survivors, which fetched £1.56 million.

Liverpool residents and maritime history enthusiasts are encouraged to bring their own historical keepsakes for evaluation. With the city’s deep ties to Titanic, where the great liner was officially registered, there is anticipation that rare and significant maritime relics could come to light.

David Scott-Beddard, Chairman of the British Titanic Society, emphasised the importance of this event: “Liverpool’s connection to Titanic is profound, and it is only fitting that we host our 2025 convention in this historic maritime city. The valuation event with Paul Martin and Andrew Aldridge is a fantastic opportunity for the public to bring forward their own maritime heirlooms. Who knows what lost treasures might be uncovered?”

The British Titanic Society invites Titanic enthusiasts, historians, and collectors to take part in this unique event, which promises to be an unforgettable experience.