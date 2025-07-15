Beat the heatwave at work: menopause-friendly essentials for women at work

With temperatures still sizzling across the country, MTick® certified menopause-friendly products offer trusted support to help working women keep cool and collected, even during a UK heatwave.

Around eight in ten women going through menopause experience hot flushes, making it one of the most common signs. In a professional setting, this can disrupt concentration, comfort, and confidence.

Here are the top essentials to help ease hot flushes at work:

Working in the heatwave

On-the-Go Cooling for Hot Flushes

BalanceActiv Hervitality Menopause Cooling Mist: Add a spritz of cooling power to your face or body with the MTick® certified BalanceActiv Hervitality Menopause Cooling Mist. It offers instant relief in a handy portable spray, perfect when you're out and about or travelling.

The Solution Cooling Mist: The MTick® certified Solution Cooling Mist is infused with a grounding and mood-boosting fragrance. This cooling spritz is your perfect treatment for hot flushes caused by menopause.

Issviva Cooling Pads: These MTick® certified bra inserts use innovative Phase Change Material to rapidly draw heat from the body – no refrigeration needed. Discreet and reusable, they’re ideal for use during long workdays.

The MTick® is the universal shopping symbol for menopause-friendly products – meaning women can shop with confidence knowing these products have met robust criteria and can support in providing relief in the heat.

With more than 120 brands united by the MTick®, the GenM Collective is committed to improving the menopause shopping experience through increased range, clear signage and designated space online and in-store – all designed to deliver the trust, efficacy and confidence that the menopausal shopper is looking for.

Heather Jackson, CEO and Co-Founder of GenM, said, “15.5 million women in the UK and one billion globally are currently going through menopause. I was that peri-menopausal woman desperately in need of menopause-friendly products to support, ease or relieve my menopause signs.

“I’m proud of our Collective that - united by the universal symbol for menopause-friendly shopping - is providing women with choice of trusted solutions through improved product visibility and educational signposting, so that every woman can shop with confidence for products to improve her lived experience of menopause.”

To learn more about menopause support and the MTick®, visit GenM’s website.