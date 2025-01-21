Beavertown comes to Liverpool with Brogeal for Independent Venue Week 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Beavertown has teamed up with Independent Venue Week (IVW) 2025 for the third year in a row to bring an unmissable live music experience to Liverpool on Saturday, February 1, at Liverpool's iconic The Jacaranda.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Headlined by Brògeal, this highly-anticipated event is guaranteed to be a night to remember.

Showcasing Liverpool's vibrant music scene, this exclusive gig is part of Beavertown’s commitment to supporting independent music venues across the UK and their essential role in connecting artists with music-loving communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Independent Venue Week is the UK’s annual seven-day celebration of independent music and arts venues, and the people that own, run and work in them. Through its collaboration with IVW, Beavertown is backing events at seven iconic venues, featuring 21 acts and bringing incredible talent and exceptional beer to audiences nationwide.

BRÓGEAL

Attending this event will also directly support The Jacaranda, who will retain 100% of ticket and bar sales.

Fans can also show their support by purchasing band merchandise — and Beavertown will be offering free merch of its own to those who do.

Tickets are available via this link here: https://beavertownbrewery.co.uk/blogs/events/upcoming-shows.

To find out more about other Independent Venue Week events happening in Liverpool, click here https://independentvenueweek.com/uk/shows/