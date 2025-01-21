Berkson Family Law Strengthens Team with Five New Appointments for 2025
The new team members - Rachael Hynds, Ellie Knight, Ellie Worthington, Caoimhe Melaugh, and Hannah Playdon - bring valuable life experience and fresh perspectives, further enhancing the firm’s ability to support clients across a wide range of family law matters.
With a mix of backgrounds and experience levels, from early-career team members to those seeking qualification as a solicitor, the new appointments will strengthen Berkson Family Law’s ability to handle a variety of family law challenges with professionalism and care.
Adele Schofield, Director and Children’s Law Solicitor at Berkson Family Law, said: "We’ve been around since the 1930s, and while much has changed over the years, our focus on building a strong and supportive team remains the same. We believe that combining different levels of experience and viewpoints helps us deliver practical, straightforward advice for our clients.
"2025 brings new opportunities for growth, not just for the firm, but for the staff joining us. By investing in our team’s development, we can ensure that our clients continue to receive the best possible support. We’re very pleased to welcome Rachael, Ellie Knight, Ellie Worthington, Caoimhe and Hannah to Berkson Family Law.”
For nearly 100 years, Berkson Family Law has provided legal services in areas such as child arrangements, domestic violence protection orders and public law proceedings. The business prides itself on its ability to combine decades of experience with up-to-date knowledge, offering a tailored and approachable service to every client.
Adele added: "We’re proud of the reputation we’ve built over the years, but equally proud of our ability to adapt and grow. These new appointments reflect our commitment to delivering the highest standard of service."