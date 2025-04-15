Bidston nursery and forest school praised by Ofsted inspector

Team members and children at Partou Park Wood Day Nursery and Forest School in Bidston which has achieved a ‘Good’ rating from Ofsted

Partou Park Wood Day Nursery and Forest School in Bidston has achieved a ‘Good’ rating in all areas following an Ofsted inspection.

In the final report, team members at the setting are described as “warm and friendly” who “promote children's behaviour well.”

The inspector writes: “They set high expectations for children's behaviour and use praise to motivate children in their play. Staff follow effective strategies that help older children to reflect on their behaviour and understand how their behaviour impacts others.”

The nursery is praised for providing a curriculum which is “ambitious for all children, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities.”

The report continues: “All children have a positive attitude towards their learning and make good progress. Staff liaise closely with outside agencies and implement consistent and effective strategies to support children. The setting uses additional funding to ensure that disadvantaged children have access to all activities and have any additional help that they need.”

Sited on Eleanor Road, Partou Park Wood provides a unique forest school nursery experience for almost 100 children aged 0-4 in Bidston, Noctorum, Oxton and surrounding areas.

The setting combines woodland-themed soft playrooms with exciting outdoor areas including obstacle courses, sensory gardens, planting patches and even a nursery beehive.

“Children have lots of opportunities to have fresh air and exercise and to develop their physical skills,” the inspector notes. “The designated large indoor soft playroom provides ample opportunities for children to develop their gross motor skills. Staff working with babies use this area to continue to support babies' confidence in crawling and climbing. Staff help children progressively develop their physical skills. For example, providing ample opportunities for children to enhance their running, balancing and coordination skills outdoors.”

Partnerships between team members and families are hailed as “a strength of the nursery.” The report explains: "Parents speak highly of the caring staff and the diverse range of learning experiences their children receive. They are extremely appreciative of the care and support they and their children receive. Parents state that their children are happy to attend and have improved their communication skills and confidence since attending.”

The Ofsted inspector remarks that Partou Park Wood team members can develop their knowledge and skills through a variety of training opportunities. She writes: “Staff say that the open-door policy in the nursery means that any concerns they have are dealt with promptly. Staff well-being is promoted, and morale across the nursery is high.”

And the safeguarding culture at the setting is defined as “open and positive” that “puts children’s interests first.”

Melanie Fitzpatrick, Partou Park Wood Nursery Manager, said: “I am incredibly proud of the team and the hard work they have put in.

“We believe that embracing natural environments is a great way for children to develop a range of skills, which is why the local woodlands and community farm play such a key role in our everyday activities.

“It is satisfying to see that the Ofsted inspector was impressed by what we do and how we do it.”

Samantha Rhodes, Partou Managing Director, said: “Congratulations to Melanie and her team on achieving such an impressive outcome following the inspection.

“Partou Park Wood offers first class facilities for stimulating adventures and learning, both inside and outside.

“The team ensures that families take full advantage of these opportunities in such a happy environment.”