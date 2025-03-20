Birkenhead community gym receives funding from Supernutrio to offer free fitness classes

Two Brothers Muay Thai Gym has received £5,000 from the high-protein milk brand to sponsor fitness classes for families in the community.

Birkenhead-based Two Brother’s Muay Thai Gym has received funding from SuperNutrio, the high-protein cow’s milk brand, to offer free family fitness classes to the local community.

The initiative, which launched in early January and will run until mid-July for 26 weeks, offers a unique opportunity for families to engage in Muay Thai training while promoting an active and healthy lifestyle.

Located in Birkenhead, the community-focused gym is dedicated to helping people from all backgrounds stay fit and active, providing a welcoming space for families to train together. The beginner-friendly classes, which take place each Wednesday and Saturday and are completely free of charge, focus on fitness, mobility, and fundamental striking techniques.

Karl Ryan, Head Coach at Two Brothers Muay Thai Gym commented: “With the ongoing cost of living crisis making it harder than ever for families in the region, our free family fitness classes play a crucial role in keeping communities active and engaged.

“Thanks to SuperNutrio’s support, we’re able to offer these classes completely free of charge and can provide families with access to high-quality exercise facilities, while providing the chance for parents and children to bond.”

Bill Randles, Managing Director at SuperNutrio added: “Our key mission here at SuperNutrio is to promote an active and healthy lifestyle. By sponsoring these free family classes, we’re making it easier for parents and kids to get moving, build confidence, and spend quality time together.”

The free family fitness classes, funded by SuperNutrio, will take place every Wednesday evening and Saturday morning until mid-July. For further information please visit www.2brothersmuaythai.com and www.supernutrio.co.uk