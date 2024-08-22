Blacon care home celebrate therapy dogs that offer affection to mark International Dog Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

HC-One’s Lauren Court Care Home in Blacon, Chester, are celebrating International Dog Day on Monday, August 26, by highlighting the benefits and joy that two special dogs bring to residents and colleagues.

The HC-One care home is honouring Bonnie, a 10-month-old Dachshund, and Nellie, a Chihuahua, who both frequently visit the home. Lauren Court honoured the special dogs that always help put a smile on residents’ faces.

Lauren Court residents and colleagues showed their appreciation for Nellie, who has been making an immense difference every time she has visited residents and colleagues at Lauren Court since she was 12-weeks old. Nellie enjoys interacting with residents, particularly those who give her attention, and she brings much-needed support to the lives of residents and their loved ones every day.

International Dog Day was created in 2004 by pet lifestyle expert and author Colleen Paige, to bring awareness to the condition of animals as well as to encourage adoption.

Lauren Court resident, Collette Johnson with Bonnie, a 10-month-old Dachshund

The awareness day also highlights the importance of helping people take better care of their pets and make more responsible choices when it comes to getting or looking after a dog. Having a pet dog in a care home can offer many benefits to residents, including enhancing therapeutic care and providing companionship.

Residents can also improve their wellbeing by engaging with dogs and they can help facilitate better social interaction.

Nicola Vernon, Home Manager at Lauren Court, commemorated all the joy that Nellie and Bonnie bring to residents, stating:

“Nellie is a therapy dog who attends the home regularly, she has her own uniform and even a badge! Bonnie enjoys cuddling, playing fetch, running around the garden, and cleaning under the tables at mealtimes when at the home.

Bonnie, a 10-month-old Dachshund, and Nellie, a Chihuahua

“Residents and colleagueshave loved watching Bonnie and Nellie grow to become more confident. Many residents have previously owned dogs, and they love to talk about their own experiences and cuddle the dogs.”

Collette Johnson, resident at Lauren Court, commented:

“I love interacting with Nellie and Bonnie. They provide so much affection, comfort and support to me and other residents living at Lauren Court.”