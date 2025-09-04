Books bringing communities together in time for literacy day
The housebuilder has installed the mini library at The Finches at Hilton Grange to encourage residents to leave finished books and take new ones, just in time for International Literacy Day on September 8, which celebrates the power of reading and writing.
Redrow NW sales director Anna Evans-Kerr said: “This is the eighth book box we have installed for our residents in the North West.
“Our aim is to continue to build really strong communities and bring customers together after they’ve moved into their homes. We’ve found in our other developments that books have been a great conversation starter amongst new neighbours. We also encourage children to share their books and their love for reading.”
Redrow is currently building a selection of three and four-bedroom homes at The Finches and neighbouring development Grace Fields, which features a mix of larger three, four and five-bedroom detached homes.
Together the developments will provide a new community of over 600 homes to form part of the significant East Halewood Sustainable Extension, a masterplan to build high-quality new homes for the area.
For further information on The Finches visit www.redrow.co.uk/thefinches or call the sales team on 0151 391 7310.