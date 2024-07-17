Bootle site manager scoops top industry award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A site manager from Bootle is celebrating after being recognised in the housebuilding ‘Oscars’ for a third time.

Keith Mitchell, 50, has been awarded an NHBC Pride in the Job Quality Award for excelling as a site manager at The Finches at Hilton Grange in Halewood.

Now in its 44th year and widely considered the ‘Oscars’ of the housebuilding industry, Pride in the Job has become the benchmark for exceptional site managers.

“I am so pleased to have won this award again this year,” said Keith, who has now won the award three times.

Redrow site manager Keith Mitchell

“I have worked in the industry since leaving school and have strived to win an NHBC awards. To win three is amazing, I am over the moon.”

Keith, a father of five, gained a construction management degree from John Moore’s University before working his way up to site manager. He joined the team at Redrow in 2020.

“Winning these awards is also down to teamwork and I’m lucky to have a great one,” he added.

Judging for Quality Awards is rigorous, with assessment across six key areas: consistency, attention to detail, leadership, interpretation of drawings and specifications, technical expertise and health and safety.

Thousands of inspections, with meticulous scoring and detailed verifications, have taken place to determine the 449 winners from a field of more than 8,000 sites, representing the top 5% of UK site managers.

Commenting on the awards, Steve Wood, CEO at NHBC said: “For more than four decades, Pride in the Job has underpinned NHBC’s purpose of raising standards in house building. The competition recognises the UK’s top site managers, showcasing best practice and rewarding excellence.

“Winning site managers demonstrate dedication, passion and leadership to ensure new homes are delivered to exacting construction quality standards. While house building is a team effort, we believe the greatest influence on the quality of a finished home is the calibre of the site manager and the way they inspire their team. Congratulations to all the winners.

Pride in the Job has five categories: small, medium and large builders, plus multi-storey for projects up to seven storeys and high-rise for projects more than seven storeys.

The Quality Award winners will now go on to compete for Seal of Excellence and Regional Awards in the autumn, with the national Supreme Award winners unveiled in January 2025.

