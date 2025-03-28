Bradbury Fields launches inspiring new charity video showcasing life-changing support for blind and partially sighted people

Visually impaired man having long cane training.

Bradbury Fields, a leading charity supporting blind and partially sighted people since 1857 in Liverpool, is proud to unveil its brand-new promotional video, created by the talented team at United Wolves Productions. This powerful film captures the essence of the charity’s mission, highlighting the diverse range of activities and essential training services that empower service users to live more independently.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The video takes viewers on a journey through Bradbury Fields’ work, showcasing the positive impact of tailored support, social opportunities and specialist training. It features blind and partially sighted people as they take part in crucial mobility training, technology sessions, kitchen skills training and recreational activities — demonstrating how the charity fosters confidence, inclusion and independence.

"We are absolutely thrilled with this video," said Louise Miller, Engagement Lead at Bradbury Fields. "United Wolves Productions has beautifully captured the heart of what we do. Every day, we strive to make a meaningful difference in the lives of blind and partially sighted people and this video tells that story in such a powerful and authentic way."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a legacy spanning 5 generations in Liverpool, Bradbury Fields continues to be a pillar of support for the visually impaired community, offering services that enhance quality of life and promote inclusion. The charity hopes this new video will help raise awareness of the crucial work it does and encourage more people to get involved — whether through volunteering, donations, or simply spreading the word.

visually impaired women being taugh how to use an accessible radio.

The promotional video is now available to watch online: youtube.com/watch?v=P6y1a5uGoZk&t=7s

For more information about Bradbury Fields and how you can support its work, visit: bradburyfields.org.uk or follow the charity on social media:

Facebook: Bradbury Fields

Instagram: @bradburyfields

X: @BradburyF & @bradtheelephant

LinkedIn: Bradbury Fields

For more information about United Wolves Productions, head to unitedwolvesproductions.com