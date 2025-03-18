Brilliant Breakfasts to provide platform for women career progression

A training provider which upskills hundreds of Liverpool City Region residents every year will be playing its part in boosting the job opportunities and career prospects of women this week.

Realise, one of the UK’s leading training providers, will be staging a Brilliant Breakfast event at its Liverpool Hub on Thursday as part of a package of support for the King’s Trust across the north of England.

Arranged by the King’s Trust, Brilliant Breakfasts are fundraising events designed to help women access training, job opportunities and career support, particularly for those out of work.

The event will be held at Realise’s Skills Hub in Liverpool based at G8 Shipwright’s House, Queens Dock Business Centre, between 9.30am and 12 noon on Thursday.

Stuart Howorth, Social Values Manager at Realise, said: “We are delighted to be supporting the Brilliant Breakfast campaign of the King’s Trust and we are hoping as many members of the public, third party organisations and partners attend the event to create a real buzz.

“We are passionate about delivering enhanced career opportunities for all our learners but, with both International Women’s Day and Mother’s Day falling in March, this month seems an ideal chance to shine the spotlight on our female learners in particular.

“There is no need for anyone to book for the Brilliant Breakfast in advance – those wishing to attend can just arrive on the morning and join in the fundraising.”

In addition to the event in Liverpool, Realise is running more Brilliant Breakfast activities in two other locations across northern England where it delivers training provision.

In both West Yorkshire and Greater Manchester, Realise team members will deliver breakfast items to learners during their training programmes on specific days over the next two weeks.

Stuart added: “As well as changing people’s lives through offering upskilling opportunities, we are committed to giving back to the communities in which we operate and the Brilliant Breakfast campaign gives us the opportunity to do exactly that.”

Amongst the fully funded courses Realise offers in Halton, Knowsley, Liverpool, Sefton, St. Helens and the Wirral are essential digital skills, mental health first aid at work, preparing to work in schools and functional skills in English and maths.

Realise helps more than 16,500 learners across the UK every year.