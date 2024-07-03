Broadoak Manor Care Home enjoys ‘dancing together through the decades’ event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Broadoak Manor Care Home, run by HC-One, located in Parr, St Helens, Merseyside, welcomed visitors and guests from the local community to participate in this year’s Care Home Open Week celebrations from 24th - 30th June 2024, with HC-One’s main celebration events taking place during Care Home Open Weekend (28th – 30th June).

Broadoak Manor was delighted to open its doors to celebrate Care Home Open Week with residents, colleagues, friends, family, and the wider community.

Care Home Open Week is a national event hosted by Championing Social Care, designed to connect care homes with their local communities. The week provided care homes with the opportunity to showcase their range of services, provide tours of their facilities, and highlight the activities that are offered to residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HC-One’s chosen theme for this year’s Care Home Open Week was ‘dancing together through the decades’. Throughout the week, residents, colleagues, families, and friends enjoyed a variety of fun-filled activities culminating in an end-of-week celebration at the home.

Broadoak Manor Care Home celebrating Care Home Open Week 2024

From 29th - 30th June, Broadoak Manor hosted a variety of fun-filled activities, entertainment, and refreshments throughout the open weekend which were enjoyed by all, including hook a duck stalls, a tuck shop, mocktails stall, tombola and a live performance from female vocalist, Annalise, who sang songs from all different decades.

Everyone attending had the option to take part in a thrilling penalty shootout, rugby goal kicking, face painting and glitter tattoos, photobooth, bouncy castle and assault course. There was also bingo, bookstall, and hot dogs, something for everyone!

David Baines, Wellbeing Coordinator at Broadoak Manor Care Home, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Overall, it was an incredible day with plenty of visitors from residents, families, kids and the local community and we raised over £800 for future activities!

Broadoak Manor Care Home celebrating Care Home Open Week 2024

“We did not let the weather dampen our spirits, we cracked on and enjoyed the day.

“Staff got dressed up in costumes themed around dance of the decades, it was a brilliant day!”

Broadoak Manor Care Home was decorated especially for the occasion and the celebration was a chance for everyone to come together as a community, and to learn more about life at the care home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors enjoyed learning from colleagues in the home about what a rewarding career in care looks like. They also found out about opportunities for community engagement and about the volunteering roles on offer designed to support their local care community.

Patrick Murphy, Home Manager at HC-One’s Broadoak Manor Care Home, said:

“We were delighted to be able to open the doors of Broadoak Manor care home again to welcome in our local community and bring everyone together to celebrate Care Home Open Week 2024. Everyone had an amazing time.

“We are proud to support St Helens, and our Open Week celebrations provided a great opportunity to reconnect with our local community and to support community engagement which is so important to our residents, colleagues, and the local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad