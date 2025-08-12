BTR Liverpool announce hat-trick of run events still to come

The hat-trick of events feature something for everyone – women only 5K and 10K races; flat and fast 10K course ideal for newcomers increasing their distance or competitors chasing a personal best; and an iconic family fun run.

Diary dates are BTR Women’s 10K and 5K on Sunday 14 September; BTR Wirral 10K on Sunday 12 October; and BTR Liverpool Santa Dash 5K and 1K Mini Dash on Sunday 7 December.

Commemorative finisher medals have been revealed for the Women’s 5K and 10K, and Wirral 10K – but the Santa Dash medal design remains top secret.

The medals feature course landmarks – the Eros statue in the middle of Sefton Park, and Perch Rock Lighthouse at New Brighton.

BTR Liverpool is the leading organisation for creating, managing, and delivering headline running events across Liverpool City Region.

The events form part of a busy annual calendar of competitive races and fun runs which take place between March and December. The portfolio also includes BTR Liverpool Half Marathon and 10 Miler, BTR Mersey Tunnel 10K, Run For The 97, and Port Sunlight Road Race.

This year’s event figures have already exceeded all expectations, with the BTR team working tirelessly to further strengthen its standing within the running community.

Last year’s BTR Liverpool Santa Dash attracted the highest number of entries for a decade with more than 8,500 entries. This was followed earlier this year by the BTR Liverpool Half Marathon in March – which smashed all previous figures with the highest ever number of entries in the event’s 32-year history, selling out at 12,000 entries.

The trend has continued throughout 2025 with BTR races selling out or entries closing early – sometimes two months ahead of an event.

BTR Race Director Alan Rothwell commented: “The last 18 months have seen BTR race numbers steadily rise for each event, with the Liverpool Half Marathon and Liverpool Santa Dash particularly standing out and moving up a level. It’s been unprecedented and further strengthens our goals to provide the very best run event experience possible. Entries continue to rise, it’s inspiring for the team and the runners can really feel the difference on event day.

“As we head into the latter part of the year, the focus is on our final three events of 2025. The return of the Women’s 10K Liverpool last year was given a warm welcome, so we’re building on that appeal and added a new 5K to this year’s race. The Wirral 10K is scenic and flat, perfect for anyone stepping up from a 5K distance and popular with runners chasing a personal best race time. Then it’s all systems go for the world-famous Liverpool Santa Dash spectacular, the perfect way to kick-start the city’s festivities.

“But the work doesn’t stop there. We’re already well ahead planning for the BTR Liverpool Half Marathon and 10 Miler in March 2026. Entries are flying out and it’s shaping up to be another sell-out success story.”

BTR Liverpool is supporting eight charities spanning the 2025 event portfolio. Participants can support their vital work by fundraising for them on race day. Full details can be found on the BTR website.

Charity partners for the 2025 event portfolio are Alder Hey Children’s Charity; Claire House Children’s Hospice; Clatterbridge Cancer Charity; Liverpool Women’s Hospital Charity; Mersey Cares; North West Air Ambulance; Wirral University Teaching Hospital; and Zoe’s Place Baby Hospice.

BTR Women’s 10K Liverpool / BTR Women’s 5K Liverpool

Sunday 14 September 2025 – Sefton Park, Liverpool

Last year BTR brought back a historically very popular female-only race.

The BTR Women’s 10K Liverpool takes place in Sefton Park, a stunning backdrop which lends itself well to the race. Plus after last year’s heralded return, a 5K distance has been added to the race for 2025.

The location was also the original home to the event when the race was at its peak in the 1980s and early 1990s, until there was a big shift in the wider race event market.

After Scotland leading the way in reintroducing women only races, runners in Liverpool have welcomed the return.

BTR Wirral 10K

Sunday 12 October 2025 – New Brighton, Wirral

The out-and-back event returned in October 2023 after a break of two years. The race starts and finishes on Ian Fraser Walk in New Brighton.

Last year 750 runners took part, but this year’s entries are looking strong to surpass that number. New male and female course records were also set.

The route heads past Fort Perch Rock, along the picturesque promenade to Seacombe Ferry, to the half-way 5K turnaround point, with wonderful seafront views throughout.

The race is fast and flat, perfect for runners chasing a personal best time. But equally good for anyone running their first 10K race.

BTR Liverpool Santa Dash 5K / 1K Mini Dash

Sunday 7 December 2025 – Pier Head Liverpool, Liverpool City Centre

This spectacular was created by BTR Race Director Alan Rothwell. First staged in 2004, it’s highly regarded as the city’s kick-start to Christmas and thought to be the UK’s biggest festive 5K fun run.

Last year 8,556 red, blue, and mini Santas signed up – making it the biggest dash for a decade.

Walk, jog, or run alongside wheelchair participants, charities, families, baby Santas in prams, and four-legged furry Santas.

Santas dash from Pier Head Liverpool, through Grade I Listed Royal Albert Dock Liverpool, round the city centre, before finishing outside Liverpool Town Hall with festive stilt-walking characters and ‘real’ snow.

The event portfolio in 2026 will begin with the BTR Liverpool Half Marathon and 10 Miler on Sunday 15 March.

Full details about BTR events can be found at www.btrliverpool.com

1 . Contributed Final BTR event of 2025 is the iconic Liverpool Santa Dash Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Fast and flat, the BTR Wirral 10K is back in October Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed The Women's 10K is back for 2025 with a brand new 5K distance added to the event Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Entries are open for the Women's 10K in Liverpool Photo: Submitted