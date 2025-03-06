Burscough Manor Care Home to recreate the days of ‘The Red Lion’ with new pub

Sandstone Care Group’s, Burscough Manor Care Home, near Ormskirk, is bringing a taste of nostalgia and community spirit to its residents by opening its very own pub on the premises. The home, which is built on the site of the former 'The Red Lion' pub, demolished in 2018, is paying homage to local history with this heartwarming project.

“A lot of our residents are local to the area and have fond memories of spending time at The Red Lion. We wanted to create a space that would reignite those moments and foster a sense of togetherness,” said Lizzie Brighouse, Home Manager at Burscough Manor.

In a true testament to community and family involvement, the initiative has received invaluable support from residents and their loved ones. Paul Lewis, whose wife Dot has been a resident since August 2023, is lending his engineering expertise to help bring the project to life. Paul, who has enthusiastically taken on tasks like measuring and designing, has found the experience immensely rewarding.

“Paul approached me with such enthusiasm about the project, and it’s been wonderful to see how much he’s enjoying it. His daughter expressed her gratitude, saying it’s been fantastic for him to stay busy and feel engaged,” added Lizzie. “Dot has also loved watching him at work; it’s bringing back fond memories of their shared past. The joy it’s brought to both of them is what makes this project so special.”

The pub will serve as a vibrant communal space for residents to socialise, reminisce, and celebrate milestones, continuing the legacy of The Red Lion as a gathering place for good times.