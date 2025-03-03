Calderstones School robotics team win award at regional robotics tournament

Quarry Robotics from Calderstones School secured the top award at FIRST Tech Challenge UK’s North West regional tournament, earning themselves a spot at the UK Championship.

Quarry Robotics achieved the Inspire Award, FIRST Tech Challenge UK’s most prestigious award. It goes to the strongest team across a range of categories, including engineering, STEM outreach and developing innovative solutions. The team even included a camera on their robot so it could drive autonomously around obstacles.

Calderstones School had two teams competing and was also the event’s host. Their other team, Calderdrones, won the Think Award, which recognises their creative approach to solving engineering problems.

Quarry Robotics will now compete at the UK Championships at the Copper Box Arena in London on 26 and 27 June 2025.

The tournament saw teams put their student-built robots to the test in this year’s water-themed challenge, ‘INTO THE DEEP’. During two-and-a-half-minute matches, alliances of two teams compete to score points by completing complex tasks using robots programmed for both autonomous and driver-controlled operation. Beyond technical skills, the challenge fosters teamwork, problem-solving and resilience under pressure.

“The North West regional tournament was an excellent demonstration of the skills and resilience of teams, both established and new, in building robots and problem-solving. The standard of robots was very high, exceeded only by the standard of the teams’ collaboration skills,” shared Andy Batey, FIRST Tech Challenge UK’s Volunteer of the Year 2023-24.

FIRST Tech Challenge UK empowers young people aged 12-18 with the technical knowledge and soft skills to thrive in STEM and beyond. They work like teams in industry to design, build and program a robot to compete at progressive events. Teams hone new skills such as communication, teamwork, programming, project management, fundraising and engineering.

The programme is run by charity, FIRST UK, with a mission to make STEM less intimidating, more diverse and inclusive. Supported by Arm, XTX Markets, RTX, Gene Haas Foundation, Bloomberg, Salesforce and Qualcomm, the charity is part of the global FIRST movement established in 1989, which reaches 650,000 young people worldwide each year.