Caldy care home wins award
Caldy Manor have been praised for our incredible organisation, efficient laundry systems, and the consistent care we put into the daily upkeep of our home. It’s the little things done with love that make the biggest difference — and that’s exactly what our team delivers, day in and day out.
General Manager Hannah Roberts, said: "A huge thank you to our amazing team Hanna Head housekeeper, Mysa and Fiona, whose dedication keeps everything running smoothly.
"This award celebrates a team who have demonstrated outstanding excellence in their work could not be more dedicated to top-quality care. We are all so proud of our housekeeping team for this fantastic award."