Caldy Manor Residents Find Joy in Song Through Local Choir Visits

Residents of Caldy Manor in Caldy experienced the uplifting power of music through visiting a local community choir in West Kirby. The visit was aimed at enriching the lives of older adults through social and cultural engagement, that quickly become a highlight for many residents.

The group of residents attend rehearsals for a vibrant local singing group known for its inclusive and joyful atmosphere. The visit offered residents the chance not only to enjoy live music but also to connect with members of the wider community.

“We’ve seen a real boost in mood, energy, and conversation among our residents since this visit” said Hannah Roberts, Home Manager at Caldy Manor. “Music has a unique ability to spark memories, reduce anxiety, and bring people together the choir welcomed us with open arms.”

One resident, Sheila, age 88, shared, “I used to sing in a choir when I was younger, and hearing the harmonies again brings back so many wonderful memories. It’s been the best part of my week.”

