Calm Cafe opened by resident at Warrington Nursing Home

Three Bridges Nursing Home in Warrington has officially opened its newly refurbished conservatory, now known as the Calm Café, a serene space designed to offer comfort and privacy to residents and their loved ones.

The home hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier this week, with much-loved resident Betty given the honour of cutting the ribbon to mark the grand opening.

“We’re so proud to open the Calm Café,” said Home Manager Whitney. “We know that, at times, families just need a quiet moment to themselves. This space offers that – a calm, welcoming environment where people can take a breath, catch up, and enjoy some tea and cake.”

The café also provides a cosy spot for residents to enjoy a change of scenery, have a coffee, and spend time with friends.

Betty doing the honours

“Our aim was to create a space that feels homely and peaceful, away from the residents’ rooms,” added Whitney “Whether it’s a morning coffee or an afternoon chat with friends, the café brings a fresh energy to daily life here. It’s a space that lifts the spirit, whether you're here for reflection or simply a cuppa and a chat.”

The team hopes the new space will become a much-loved part of life at Three Bridges, bringing comfort, connection, and a little calm when it’s needed most.

Rita, who lives at Three Bridges, shared: “I’m really looking forward to sitting in here when it’s raining and listening to the pitter-patter on the roof. It’s so peaceful.”

Three Bridges Nursing Home is part of the Orchard Care Homes group, which operates 23 care homes across the Midlands and the North of England.

Cosy nook

It offers nursing care, dementia nursing care and short-term respite care. It holds a ‘good’ rating with the Care Quality Commission.

For more information about the home visit: https://orchardcarehomes.com/carehomes/three-bridges-thelwall-lane-warrington

For more information on Orchard Care Homes please call 01423 859859. Last year the group won Outstanding Care Home Provider at the Stars of Social Care Awards. Every home across its portfolio has achieved a five-star food rating.