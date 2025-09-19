‘Camp Waverton’ brings outdoor adventure to children at Kids Planet Waverton House

Children, babies, families and the community came together at Kids Planet Waverton House nursery to take part in ‘Camp Waverton’ – a week of stay-and-play sessions in the outdoors to experience the groups outdoor learning ethos in action. The events took place in light of Kids Planet’s Discovery Week activity, to give parents opportunity to experience the nurseries first hand.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Current parents also played a key role, leading a range of activities including cooking sessions, campfire songs, first aid tutorials, tent building, stargazing, and more.

Each of the nursery’s five rooms took part in earning their own “camp badges,” with children working towards specific achievements and celebrating their successes together. The theme of teamwork and celebration was felt throughout the week, creating a strong sense of pride across the nursery and wider community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Becky Moore, nursery manager at Kids Planet Waverton House commented on the activity, “Camp Waverton has been such a joyful way to showcase our outdoor ethos and give families a true glimpse into life at our nursery. The children have loved taking part in camp-themed activities, from earning badges to stargazing, and it has been wonderful to share these experiences with parents and the wider community.”

The activity is just one of many planned across Kids Planet nurseries during Discovery Week, designed to showcase the unique learning opportunities and experiences on offer for children and families.

For more information, please visit Kids Planet Discovery Week.