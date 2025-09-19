‘Camp Waverton’ brings outdoor adventure to children at Kids Planet Waverton House

By Annabel Gerrard
Contributor
Published 19th Sep 2025, 16:48 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2025, 16:52 BST
‘Camp Waverton’ brings outdoor adventure to children at Kids Planet Waverton Houseplaceholder image
‘Camp Waverton’ brings outdoor adventure to children at Kids Planet Waverton House
Children, babies, families and the community came together at Kids Planet Waverton House nursery to take part in ‘Camp Waverton’ – a week of stay-and-play sessions in the outdoors to experience the groups outdoor learning ethos in action. The events took place in light of Kids Planet’s Discovery Week activity, to give parents opportunity to experience the nurseries first hand.

Current parents also played a key role, leading a range of activities including cooking sessions, campfire songs, first aid tutorials, tent building, stargazing, and more.

Most Popular

Each of the nursery’s five rooms took part in earning their own “camp badges,” with children working towards specific achievements and celebrating their successes together. The theme of teamwork and celebration was felt throughout the week, creating a strong sense of pride across the nursery and wider community.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Becky Moore, nursery manager at Kids Planet Waverton House commented on the activity, “Camp Waverton has been such a joyful way to showcase our outdoor ethos and give families a true glimpse into life at our nursery. The children have loved taking part in camp-themed activities, from earning badges to stargazing, and it has been wonderful to share these experiences with parents and the wider community.”

The activity is just one of many planned across Kids Planet nurseries during Discovery Week, designed to showcase the unique learning opportunities and experiences on offer for children and families.

For more information, please visit Kids Planet Discovery Week.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice