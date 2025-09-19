‘Camp Waverton’ brings outdoor adventure to children at Kids Planet Waverton House
Current parents also played a key role, leading a range of activities including cooking sessions, campfire songs, first aid tutorials, tent building, stargazing, and more.
Each of the nursery’s five rooms took part in earning their own “camp badges,” with children working towards specific achievements and celebrating their successes together. The theme of teamwork and celebration was felt throughout the week, creating a strong sense of pride across the nursery and wider community.
Becky Moore, nursery manager at Kids Planet Waverton House commented on the activity, “Camp Waverton has been such a joyful way to showcase our outdoor ethos and give families a true glimpse into life at our nursery. The children have loved taking part in camp-themed activities, from earning badges to stargazing, and it has been wonderful to share these experiences with parents and the wider community.”
The activity is just one of many planned across Kids Planet nurseries during Discovery Week, designed to showcase the unique learning opportunities and experiences on offer for children and families.
