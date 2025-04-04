Campaign Urges Liverpool to Reconsider Tourist Tax Plans Amid Visitor Concerns

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A national campaign has urged Liverpool City Council to reconsider its push for a city-wide tourist tax, warning that adding extra charges to overnight stays could put off visitors and hurt local businesses.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Back British Holidays campaign issued the warning as Liverpool Council prepares to debate a motion to formally seek powers from the UK Government to introduce a full-scale tourism tax. The move follows the city’s Accommodation BID’s (Business Improvement District) own plans to charge guests a £2-per-night fee at participating hotels and serviced apartments from June 2025.

The campaign cites consultation data showing that 21% of potential UK holidaymakers would cancel their overnight trip if a tourist tax were introduced. A further 21% said they would still travel but spend less – raising concern over the potential impact on local hospitality, retail and cultural businesses that rely on strong visitor numbers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Atwood, spokesperson for Back British Holidays, said:

Back British Holidays

“Tourist taxes might seem like a small extra charge – but they could have a big impact.

“Local economies depend on visitor spending, and these taxes risk pushing tourists away or reducing how much they spend.

“It’s the wrong move at the wrong time.”

The Back British Holidays 2025 report forecasts a 32% drop in domestic holiday trips by the end of this year, alongside a £23.2 billion decline in visitor spending across the UK. The group argues that now is the time to support home-grown holidays, not introduce new financial barriers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back British Holidays is calling on local and national leaders to rule out new tourism levies and instead focus on boosting investment, affordability and long-term support for UK destinations.

More information and the full report are available at: www.backbritishholidays.co.uk