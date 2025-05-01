Canal charity asks people to enjoy the waterways safely during warm weather

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

• During the warm weather, don’t get in your local waterway to cool down • There are hidden risks under the surface of the water • Charity asks people to have fun but to do so safely

The Canal & River Trust, the waterways charity which cares for 2,000 miles of waterways across England and Wales, is urging people to stay out of inland waters during the hot weather.

Spring and summer are the most popular times for people to visit Britain’s canals and rivers, and the Trust is expecting many of its waterways to be popular this year. However, 63% of all accidental UK drownings in 2023 occurred at inland waters such as canals, rivers, lakes, quarries and reservoirs (1) and the charity wants people to enjoy the waterways safely. 83% of the accidental deaths in 2023 were male (2).

Locks and weirs are lovely places to spend time for gongoozling – watching boats go by – and listening to the calming sounds of the water. However, when the weather warms people sometimes get into difficulties after jumping into the canals and rivers to cool down. Locks are not swimming pools and have hidden ‘shelves’, called cills, which can seriously injure someone should they jump in, whilst weirs have strong currents which can pull even the strongest swimmers under the water.

Stay safe around water

Anne Gardner-Aston, director of health & safety at the Canal & River Trust, explains: “Spending time on or by Britain’s waterways is a lovely way to spend a spring or summer’s day and they are excellent places for families to explore during the warm weather. But it’s also important that people, especially children and teenagers, are aware of the dangers of cooling off by going for a dip. The consequences can be devastating.

“Inland waterways, like canals, rivers, reservoirs and docks, can look really inviting but you can’t tell what is below the surface. Even if you are familiar with a stretch of water, it doesn’t mean there aren’t risks. The water often isn’t clear, and you won’t be able to see the depth or any obstacles in the water. Everyone is welcome to the waterways this summer, but please keep to the waterside.’

However, if you do end up in the water and find yourself in difficulty, remember Float To Live (3):

Tilt your head back with ears submerged

Relax and try to control your breathing

Use your hands to help you stay afloat

It's OK if your legs sink, we all float differently

If you see someone in difficulty in the water, remember Call Tell Throw (4):

CALL 999 to get help

TELL the struggling person to Float on their back

THROW the person something which floats, such as a life ring, a football or bottle.

For tips on how to talk to teenagers and young people about water safety and staying safe near canals and rivers, go to: https://canalrivertrust.org.uk/enjoy-the-waterways/safety-on-our-waterways/water-safety-for-teenagers-and-young-people

For younger children, the Canal & River Trust ‘Explorers’ water safety programme, which focuses on children in Key Stages 1 and 2 of the National Curriculum, aims to help children learn about and enjoy their local canal or river safely and can also be used towards several Cub Scout and Brownie badges. Dozens of volunteers nationwide help the Trust each year by visiting schools and speaking to youth groups about their local canal or river. The Trust also has learning activities and a storybook book for young children available in English and Welsh on the website.

For more information, visit https://canalrivertrust.org.uk/explorers/water-safety

To find out more about staying safe near canals and rivers, go to: https://canalrivertrust.org.uk/enjoy-the-waterways/safety-on-our-waterways/summer-water-safety