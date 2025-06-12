Cancer battle inspires colleagues' Three Peaks challenge

TWO cancer survivors are urging others to get checked as their colleagues prepare to take on the Three Peaks in aid of three charities.

Prostate Cancer UK is one of the causes to benefit from fundraising by staff at St Asaph headquartered Castle Green Homes. The charity was chosen as two employees – David Ralph and Alan Wilson – have faced health battles.

As it’s Men’s Health Week (wc June 9) the pair have shared their experiences and are urging others to get themselves checked and to sponsor the Castle Green team taking on the Three Peaks.

Development engineer David, from Chester, struggled to pass water for around 12 months before seeking help.

“I’d often take several minutes to commence or choosing to wait for a cubicle to save the embarrassment of standing at a urinal for several minutes with nothing moving,” he recalled.

“After managing my condition for a while, I arranged for a PSA check and physical examination in July 2024. I wish I’d acted sooner on my symptoms. I now tell all male friends and acquaintances to get checked out. There’s often misconceived stigma for a guy to get checked out – but ultimately a five-minute doctor’s visit can really make a difference.”

Following the PSA test, an MRI and biopsy detected cancer within David’s prostate in September 2024. The cancer had a Gleason Score of (3 + 4) = 7 meaning he was at intermediate risk.

“I was offered two options for treatment – long term ‘active surveillance’ – effectively a monitoring programme with regular PSA tests and annual biopsy to detect if the cancer had spread. I chose an alternative option to fully remove the prostate by keyhole surgery called a ‘radical prostatectomy’,” David explained.

“I considered this to be a better option to prevent future spread outside of the prostate.”

He underwent surgery in January 2025 and is recovering well.

“It is possible to live a full normal life without a prostate,” David added.

Following surgery, a biopsy was carried out, confirming that the cancer was contained within the prostate and had not spread.

His aftercare includes regular blood tests. His PSA test result post-surgery has dropped significantly to almost zero.

“Men often don’t talk about their health or like me, leave it a little while until they do something about it. The cancer may have been there for several years but without the initial PSA check that can be arranged with your GP, the results would not have been known that triggered the treatment,” David said.

“Since diagnosis, it’s been amazing how many other people I have spoken with that have experienced prostate cancer through friends, family etc. My message is simple - please get yourself checked out with a PSA test from your GP.”

Fellow Castle Green employee, Alan, who works as construction director, also opted for a prostatectomy after being diagnosed with prostate cancer last year.

“I went to the hospital in November 2023 as I’d had blood in my urine. I was initially given antibiotics but still didn’t feel good and went back to the doctor in January 2024 and was referred to a urologist,” Alan, from Moreton, Wirral, recalled.

“The urologist was flabbergasted I wasn’t checked out by the hospital. They found the lump and arranged a biopsy for February. Results came back in March and was diagnosed with 4+3 cancer. I had to make some big decisions on the treatment and opted for a radical prostatectomy, which was quite an ordeal and very mentally draining, worrying.”

He had surgery last May and has three follow up tests, all of which have been clear so far. His recovery could take up to two years, with six monthly check-ups.

“It’s something you can’t see and if symptoms were ignored it could be a lot more of a problem to deal with. Such a simple PSA test could possibly save someone’s life. People need to insist on the blood test,” Alan said.

Both David and Alan will be supporting Castle Green colleagues taking on the Three Peaks on June 26 in aid of Prostate Cancer UK, mental health charity Chasing the Stigma and Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue. For more information about the challenge see https://gofund.me/8c9020aa.