Cancer survivor and University of Liverpool graduate announces Manchester Health Film Festival 2026

Cancer Survivor and University of Liverpool graduate Oladamola Babalola (Babz) launched the Manchester Health Film Festival in 2024, recently confirming its return in 2026.

At 21, Babz was diagnosed with cancer (Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma) during his final year at The University of Liverpool in 2009, soon after completing a Mentorship Project at the BBC.

Whilst still enrolled in university, he went through 6 cycles of R-CHOP and immune chemotherapy at Royal Liverpool University Hospital, graduating in June 2010 with a bachelor’s degree in Communications and Business Studies.

During his time living with cancer, Babz found creativity to be a saving grace while undergoing chemotherapy; finding himself editing projects late into the night, captivated by the process of filmmaking. It was this fascination with media, coupled with his natural entrepreneurship, that led Babz to found Media Social Enterprise Freshrb in 2013, resulting in the creation of 7 short films under the Freshrb umbrella.

Oladamola Babalola (Babz), Festival Founder

After celebrating 10 years of Freshrb, Babz and the wider Freshrb team debuted the first-ever Manchester Health Film Festival, the only Manchester-based Film Festival to promote health discourse through the power of cinema, in November 2024.

The festival was a great success, with 110 seats reserved, 18 films screened and 8 awards given out. In total, 14 health conditions were covered within the screened films alone, with charity stalls dotted within the venue and several Q&As occurring throughout the day.

As a result, the festival is set to return on the 13th and 14th of November 2026, at Vue Printworks, with Project Manager Jacob Perrin and Creative Coordinator Kondwani Chirwa on board. The second iteration of the festival will be bigger than ever before, providing an even stronger platform for creatives to talk about health.

When asked why he decided to continue the festival, Babz stated ‘The Manchester Health Film Festival provides a lot of opportunities for young people to build advocacy skills, reminding them that filmmaking can provide a voice for marginalised health conditions. Health organisations that get involved with the festival also have a platform to showcase the amazing work they do, in trying to support the healthcare system’.

The MHeFF Team at MHeFF 2024

Babz continued to explain why he’s excited for the event, stating, ‘I’m most excited about our new animation and international categories, as these categories will allow perspectives from across the world to be showcased at the festival’.

According to Babz, the aims for the next iteration of the festival are ‘for charities and healthcare organisations to find hope in public engagement, and for passionate filmmakers to find a purpose for their gift’.

Preparations for MHeFF 2026 are in full swing, with film submissions now open on Film Freeway. The team are also providing work experience placements for passionate creatives in the area, with Babz encouraging individuals of all ages, skillsets and backgrounds to help make a difference in the community through the festival.

More on the Manchester Health Film Festival can be found at mheff.com and on socials at @mheff_official, where information on tickets, submissions, and work placements can be found.