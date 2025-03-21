Carden Park – Fun for the Whole Family!

This Easter, Cheshire’s premium country estate, Carden Park, has revealed a fun-filled adventure and activity programme designed to inspire little ones throughout the school holidays.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nestled within 1,000 acres of breathtaking Cheshire countryside and conveniently close to local attractions plus the vibrant cities of Manchester and Liverpool, Carden Park is the perfect choice for families seeking the ultimate Easter staycation. As well as an upgraded child-friendly Easter activity programme, Carden Park also offers luxury accommodation, dining options for the whole family plus free access to the state-of-the-art Leisure Club; featuring a gym, pool and thermal facilities. Plus, children stay free on selected dates!

New for Easter, Carden Park’s Easter Holiday Activity Guide is jam-packed with wild and wonderful experiences. Available for day guests and hotel guests, bookable activities include the Vertigo Ropes Course, climbing wall, segways, archery, mini quad biking, air rifles and laser clay shooting. Bookable activities start from just £20 per child and for ages 6+. Exclusive to hotel guests, Carden Park will also be offering an abundance of free child-friendly activities this Easter. There is something for everyone with activities including tennis, football, a wildlife trail and cinema experiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elevating the experience for family guests, Carden Park’s £10 Easter Activity Wristband grants children exclusive access to a range of thrilling activities. These include indoor soft play, arcade games and consoles, frisbee golf, an inflatable fun zone, a golf driving range, an Easter egg trail and much more.

Carden Park

Families staying at Carden Park can enjoy exclusive discounts and perks on a variety of local attractions, including popular designer retail outlet Cheshire Oaks and the wild and wonderful Cheshire Zoo.

For adults, Carden Park is home to an award-winning spa offering luxury treatments for mind, body and spirit. With indoor and outdoor thermal facilities, guests can enjoy a diverse array of wellness offerings in the surrounds of scenic Cheshire countryside. Adults can also enjoy two championship golf courses.

Carden Park offers a variety of dining experiences designed to make guests little and large feel like a true VIP. Redmond’s Brasserie is perfect for family-friendly dining in a relaxed setting. Serving a premium children’s menu, little ones can enjoy starters such as tomato soup, garlic bread or an elegantly presented melon fan. For the main event, children can tuck into family classics including a roast chicken dinner, spaghetti bolognese and fish and chips. Desserts include fun dipping donuts served with a white chocolate sauce, chocolate profiteroles and ice cream.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For adults, Redmond’s Brasserie serves up delicious starters including celeriac and estate apple soup, smoked haddock fishcake served with Chorizo mayonnaise, radicchio, watercressand shallot plus mains such as sticky glazed beef short rib served with roasted hispi cabbage, potato rosti, swede and chimichurri plus classics including beer battered fish and chips and hearty burgers.

Carden Park

Carden Park family stays are available to book now. For full details please see here. Children stay free is available on certain dates only and subject to availability.

T&Cs apply: Children stay FREE offer is valid on advance purchase B&B rates for selected nights only, so full pre-payment is required on booking. Adults must also be staying in the room.