Care home hosts first-ever classic car show

Leighton Court Care Home in Wallasey, Wirral, Merseyside, part of HC-One, held its first-ever Classic Car Show in the home’s car park, delighting residents, families, and visitors with a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

The event was made possible thanks to the support of the Wirral Classic Car Club, who brought along nine stunning vintage vehicles for everyone to enjoy. Among the highlights was a Morris Minor, a car fondly remembered by many of the residents. Resident Bob Stirling was especially thrilled, having once owned a Morris Minor himself. He was also delighted to see a red MG, which brought back happy memories of driving along the coast with his beloved wife, Margaret.

Another showstopper was a rare gold Vauxhall Viva, manufactured locally in Ellesmere Port. The residents were also impressed by a striking red Triumph Spitfire, which quickly became a favourite of resident Linda King. The oldest vehicle on display was a magnificent Austin Ten from 1933, which fascinated residents and even gave Wellbeing Coordinator, Sophie Teasdale, the chance to sit behind the wheel.

For resident Alex Murphy, the day was made extra special when he was reunited with family friends who had brought their car along — his smile said it all.

Sophie Teasdale, wellbeing coordinator at HC-One’s Leighton Court Care Home, added: “This was a first for Leighton Court and it was a huge success. Our residents thoroughly enjoyed seeing and learning about these fabulous cars. We can’t wait to do it all again next time.”

The Classic Car Show was a wonderful opportunity to bring the community together and spark cherished memories for residents, and the team at Leighton Court are already looking forward to hosting the next event.