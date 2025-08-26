Care home invites community to open day

Open Day

Caldy Manor Care Home in Caldy will be opening their doors to the local community for an afternoon of refreshments and entertainment on Saturday, September 6.

Caldy Manor believe independence doesn’t stop at the front door. Our residents live life on their terms with the right support, choice, and freedom to stay active, social, and in control.

During our open day you can, meet our friendly team and residents, tour our welcoming facilities, enjoy homemade refreshments and live entertainment and discover how we support wellbeing, hobbies, and independence.

Hannah Roberts, General Manager at Caldy Manor Care Home says: “I’m excited about welcoming new visitors and existing friends of the home to our open day. Looking for care can be a little bit daunting, but our team here at Caldy Manor will do all we can to provide all of our guests with the guidance and support they may need, and answer all of their questions, big or small.

"Our open day is a great chance to enjoy some delightful entertainment in a homely and friendly setting- hope to see you all there!”

Caldy Manor care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Caldy Manor provides residential care and dementia care for 34 residents from respite care to long term stays.