Caring Connections Social Value Lead Wins Prestigious International Research Prize

Caring Connections is proud to announce that its Social Value Lead, Emma Bailey, has been awarded the International Masters Thesis Prize by the Society for Reproductive and Infant Psychology (SRIP).

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Caring Connections is proud to announce that its Social Value Lead, Emma Bailey, has been awarded the International Masters Thesis Prize by the Society for Reproductive and Infant Psychology (SRIP).

SRIP is a leading international organisation and registered charity, established in 1980, which brings together professionals and researchers across the fields of reproduction, psychology, and infant health. The society recognises outstanding contributions that deepen understanding of the psychological and social complexities surrounding reproduction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma’s winning research, completed as part of her Masters in Health Psychology at Liverpool John Moores University, was titled “A qualitative investigation of first-time mothers who perceived birth as traumatic.” Her study explored the lived experiences of new mothers, shedding light on the psychological impact of traumatic birth experiences and highlighting the need for enhanced support services.

Emma Bailey

On receiving the award, Emma said:

“I am so proud to win this award. To have my research recognised internationally is an incredible honour, and I hope it helps in raising awareness of the challenges many new mothers face after experiencing traumatic births.”

Caring Connections Director of People Julie Griffiths added:

“We are delighted to see Emma’s dedication and expertise recognised on an international stage. We are so proud to have Emma as part of our team advancing our work in supporting the local community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This recognition underscores both Emma’s commitment to improving maternal wellbeing and the broader mission of Caring Connections to deliver impactful social value through evidence-based practice and community support.