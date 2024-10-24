Castle Green & Agent Offer An Easy Move In Daresbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

AN easy move to a new home in Daresbury is being offered by Castle Green Homes and Abode. The homebuilder and agent have teamed up and will be hosting a special event at Bridgewater View in Daresbury on Saturday, November 2.

They’ll explain how they can help homeowners secure a quick sale and at full market value using the Easy Move scheme.

Castle Green Homes sales director Sian Pitt said: “The majority of enquiries we receive for our new homes in Daresbury are from people already living in the surrounding area who are looking for a new home for a variety of reasons. In many cases they have a house to sell and some are yet to put that property on the market when they first contact us. They may be unsure which agent to list their home with or how long it will take to sell. But with Easy Move, we’ll take care of everything from appointing an agent and ensuring they sell the customer’s home within an agreed time frame.

“Working with a respected agent, like Abode, we can help wrap up the selling and buying process so that our customer can enjoy an easy move. We’ll even pay the agent’s fees. It doesn’t matter if you’re moving up the housing ladder to a larger, more expensive home or downsizing to somewhere more manageable as Easy Move isn’t linked to the value of the properties being bought or sold.”

Current availability at Bridgewater View includes a good range of two, three and four-bedroom homes, with selected properties available at discount to market value subject to qualifying criteria.

Prices for open market properties start from £334,995 for a three-bedroom detached Henley up to £566,995 for a four-bedroom detached Wiltshire with two en-suites.

Elizabeth Fairhurst, managing director of Abode, said: “The Easy Move service is designed to simplify the selling and buying process for those eyeing a Castle Green home. At Abode, we understand the intricacies of selling and buying simultaneously. With one dedicated expert handling valuations, we create bespoke strategies to ensure a seamless transition. We’re adept at determining the baseline price needed to sell your existing property and the top-line price for a swift sale, all while aligning with Castle Green’s offerings.

“We offer holistic assistance – from mortgage guidance to solicitor recommendations, we manage the entire process on your behalf. With Abode by your side, you're not just buying or selling a home – you're embarking on a stress-free journey towards your Castle Green dream.

“We keep sellers and Castle Green informed at every step, ensuring a smooth journey from listing to closing. We handle the complexities, so you can focus on the excitement for your new home."

The homes at Bridgewater View are being built just off the A56, with easy access to the M56, putting Warrington, Runcorn, Chester, Altrincham, Liverpool and Manchester all within commuting distance.

In time there’ll be a cycle path to connect to the nearby Science Park and a footpath down to the canal.

The bars and restaurants of Stockton Heath are only 10 minutes away by car, plus there are two golf courses within easy reach – Walton Hall Golf Club and Warrington Golf Club.

Find out how you can enjoy an Easy Move to a new home in Daresbury with a visit to Bridgewater View on Saturday, November 2 from 11am to 4pm,

Discover more about the development via https://www.castlegreenhomes.uk/our-developments/north-west/bridgewater-view.