Cavendish View School in Liverpool Achieves Makaton Friendly Status

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cavendish View School in Liverpool, part of Salutem Care and Education, has achieved Makaton Friendly status. This recognition comes after a significant effort by the school team to undergo extensive training, ensuring a supportive and inclusive environment for all pupils, including those who use sign language to aid their communication.

To be awarded Makaton Friendly status, Cavendish View School required the majority of the team to be trained at Level 1 and at least 50% at Level 2. At the time of the award, the school had successfully trained 35 staff members at Level 1 and 23 staff members at Level 2, with the training facilitated by a Regional Makaton Tutor and in-house SaLT .

The school demonstrated its commitment to inclusive communication through several key initiatives. These included understanding and respecting that different people use various methods of communication, providing a supportive and welcoming environment accessible to those with learning or communication difficulties, maintaining a regularly updated Makaton Information Board, and using symbols and signs around the school to aid inclusiveness and independence. Sign of the day is also shared in the morning handover meetings and core vocabulary is shared in the reception area on a Makaton notice board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At Cavendish View School, Makaton is integrated into daily activities. The school engages in a range of initiatives such as introducing new themed vocabulary through Makaton's sign of the week, encouraging staff and pupils to sing and sign together in a weekly Sign and Sing Choir, incorporating signed stories within reading time, blending signing into familiar songs during class time, and accessing televised signing programmes throughout the school.

A pupil practising Makaton

Families are also invited to participate in Makaton Signing for Babies and Families, run by the in-house licensed trainer. Additionally, the school held a successful Christmas concert where pupils performed and signed a Christmas carol in front of parents and carers at the local Salvation Army building.

Achieving Makaton Friendly status underscores Cavendish View School's dedication to creating an environment where every voice is heard and understood, regardless of communication method. Head Teacher Charlotte Liley commented, "By gaining Makaton Friendly status, we have demonstrated that we are a welcoming school that recognises and promotes the importance of being accessible and inclusive to all.

We have some pupils who are non-verbal, communicate through Makaton signs. We know that Makaton supports understanding for our pupils, whether they sign back or not."