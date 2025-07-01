Celebrate Create Week 2025 in Liverpool

Create Week runs from 1st to 7th July 2025 and is a fantastic celebration of creativity happening across the UK. This week organised by Create Arts, shines a spotlight on how creativity connects communities and enriches lives. If you’re in Liverpool, you’re in a city bursting with artistic energy and cultural flair, making it the perfect place to get involved

The Bucket List explains how you can celebrate Create Week right here in Liverpool, whether you’re a lifelong creative or just looking for some inspiration.

Dive into Local Workshops and Creative Events

Liverpool’s thriving arts scene means there is no shortage of creative activities during Create Week. Check out venues like FACT, the Bluecoat or Tate Liverpool, which often run special workshops, talks and hands-on activities during this time. From experimental art sessions to storytelling and dance workshops, there’s something for everyone. These events are a brilliant way to learn new skills, meet fellow creatives and soak up Liverpool’s unique cultural vibe.

Join a Community Art Project in Your Neighbourhood

Liverpool is famous for its strong sense of community and Create Week is a great time to get involved in a group art project. Many local organisations organise collaborative murals, street art projects or community craft days. Whether you live in Toxteth, Anfield or the city centre, contributing to a communal artwork is a rewarding way to make your mark and connect with your neighbours through creativity.

Host a Creative Meet-Up in Your Home or Local Space

If you prefer a cosy setting, why not organise a creative gathering with friends or family? Liverpool homes and community centres are perfect places for craft afternoons, writing circles or even informal music sessions. Share ideas, swap materials and get inspired by each other’s creativity. The city’s rich musical and artistic heritage means there’s plenty of local inspiration to spark your imagination.

Get Outside and Make Art in Liverpool’s Parks

Liverpool’s parks and green spaces offer fantastic spots to celebrate Create Week outdoors. Take a walk in Sefton Park or Calderstones Park, gather natural materials like leaves, twigs or petals and create your own land art. Or simply take your sketchbook and capture the city’s iconic architecture and vibrant street scenes. Combining fresh air with creative expression is a brilliant way to recharge and enjoy the city from a new perspective.

Join Digital Creative Challenges with a Liverpool Twist

If you prefer digital creativity, why not join online challenges featuring themes inspired by Liverpool’s heritage? Try your hand at digital photography capturing the city’s famous landmarks, write short stories set in your favourite Liverpool neighbourhood or experiment with digital art based on the city’s music scene. Share your work on social media with #CreateWeek and connect with other Liverpool creatives celebrating the week.

Find Creativity in Liverpool’s Everyday Life

Liverpool is full of inspiration if you keep your eyes open. During Create Week, try adding a creative spin to your daily routine. Cook a traditional Liverpool dish like scouse with a creative twist, write a poem inspired by the Mersey River or redecorate a corner of your home using colours that remind you of the city’s vibrant street art. Sometimes, creativity is all about seeing the familiar in new ways.

Support Liverpool’s Local Artists and Makers

One of the best ways to celebrate Create Week is by supporting Liverpool’s talented local artists and makers. Visit independent galleries, craft shops or markets like the Baltic Market or Bold Street’s creative hubs. Buying local not only helps sustain the city’s creative community but also lets you bring home a unique piece of Liverpool’s artistic spirit. You might discover a new favourite artist or maker while you’re at it.

Why Create Week is Special for Liverpool

Liverpool has long been a city of creativity, from its legendary music scene to its vibrant visual arts and theatre culture.

Create Week is a chance to celebrate that heritage while building on it for the future. Creativity here is a way of life that brings people together, helps tackle challenges and celebrates the city’s diversity and energy.

So this 1st to 7th July, whether you are painting, dancing, crafting or simply soaking up the creative atmosphere, join Liverpool in celebrating Create Week. It’s your chance to dive into the city’s rich creative scene, try something new and be part of a community that knows how to create with passion and heart.