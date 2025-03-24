Celebrate Easter with a visit to Spring Spectacular at Gulliver’s World!

A fabulous fun-packed Easter awaits families visiting Gulliver’s World for its Spring Spectacular.

The theme park in Warrington is gearing up for a busy Easter period, serving up an eggs-cellent selection of events and treats for families who can join the Easter Bunny and Candy Crew for some madcap antics and tasty candy activities – including Lollipop Trees, Colossal Candy Canes, and a chance to take some Sweet Selfies along the way.

In addition, the Clangers will be delighting little ones by making special meet and greet appearances throughout.

Spring Spectacular runs from April 5-21, with prices from £25 per day – with money always saved when booking in advance online.

Once through the doors, guests at Gulliver’s World can experience more than 50 rides, attractions, shows and activities to enjoy, including The Wriggler, The Pirate Ship, Desperado Drop, Togo Tower, and animatronic dinosaurs.

Craig Clews, resort director at Gulliver’s World, said: “Easter is always one of my favourite times at Gulliver’s, the children absolutely love it – as do the grown-ups! I’ve been speaking to the Easter Bunny and can confirm that everyone, including the Clangers, are ready to ensure families have an amazing time during our Spring Spectacular.

“There will be no rest for our team though – Easter is the start of an exciting and busy period for us, with a Toy Bank Weekend on April 26-27 and our Princess and Pirate Weekend over May 3-5.”

Guests to the Spring Spectacular can turn it into an extra special Easter treat by booking in for a night at one of the park’s wide range of accommodation options, either at the onsite hotel, which is home Unicorn, Cowboy, Sweetie and Pirate-themed rooms, or in the themed dens, lodges, and tipis in Wilderness Wharf.

Gulliver’s World opened in 1989, the second theme park in the Gulliver’s family, alongside Gulliver’s Kingdom in Matlock Bath, Gulliver’s Land in Milton Keynes, and Gulliver’s Valley in Rotherham.

For more information and to book your tickets, visit: www.gulliversworldresort.co.uk